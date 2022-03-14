Rough depth chart from Arkansas' 1st practice of spring

~Several players were held out with injuries, including running back Dominique Johnson, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Landon Jackson -- all of whom would likely be included in the three-deep.

~Most of the transfers appear to be starting the spring on the second unit, but wide receiver Jadon Haselwood did get some work with the first-team offense.

~The defense was in its 3-2-6 look, meaning there were three defensive linemen and six defensive backs on the field. Determining exactly which position the defensive backs were playing was difficult, so it's a rough guess.

~The third-team defense appeared to have an extra linebacker on the field, but HawgBeat isn't 100% certain of that. Again, this is kind of a rough look at the depth chart based on one period of Sunday's practice.