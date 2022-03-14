Rough depth chart from Arkansas' 1st practice of spring
Arkansas returned to the field Sunday afternoon, holding its first practice of spring ball inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The media was allowed to take in the entire practice, giving us the first look at the 2022 Razorbacks.
Here's a rough look at how the depth chart looked during an early team portion of the practice...
NOTES
~Several players were held out with injuries, including running back Dominique Johnson, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Landon Jackson -- all of whom would likely be included in the three-deep.
~Most of the transfers appear to be starting the spring on the second unit, but wide receiver Jadon Haselwood did get some work with the first-team offense.
~The defense was in its 3-2-6 look, meaning there were three defensive linemen and six defensive backs on the field. Determining exactly which position the defensive backs were playing was difficult, so it's a rough guess.
~The third-team defense appeared to have an extra linebacker on the field, but HawgBeat isn't 100% certain of that. Again, this is kind of a rough look at the depth chart based on one period of Sunday's practice.
