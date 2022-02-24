Round Rock Classic provides Arkansas' 1st test away from Baum

FAYETTEVILLE — After being pushed to the brink on Opening Weekend, Arkansas hits the road this weekend for an uptick in competition.

The No. 7 Razorbacks are in Texas for the Round Rock Classic, with scheduled matchups with Indiana, No. 3 Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette at Dell Diamond, home of the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.

It is the only time Arkansas plays away from Baum-Walker Stadium before a road trip next month that features a midweek game against Omaha at Kauffman Stadium and a weekend series at Missouri.

Head coach Dave Van Horn said he feels the Razorbacks will play well because of the veteran leadership on the team, but said it’s still an important event for the new players ahead of SEC play.

“Everybody uses the term, ’It’s a business trip,’” Van Horn said. “I don’t feel that exactly, but it is very important to play well on the road and hopefully get some wins. It helps your confidence and gets you ready for the next time you go on the road.”

While the three teams awaiting Arkansas in Texas present a tougher challenge than Illinois State on paper, it won’t be the first time it has been tested in 2022.

The Redbirds actually handed the Razorbacks their first Opening Day loss since 1994. Arkansas bounced back with a couple of close wins to take the series, but was never comfortably in the lead and had to fight for all 27 innings — something Van Horn said “100%” prepared them for this weekend.