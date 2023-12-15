Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks learned what their 2024 SEC schedule will look like on Wednesday evening, and it's safe to say the Hogs are in store for another tough slate.

Four of the first five games of the season will be played away from Fayetteville. Arkansas will open the year against UAPB on Aug. 31 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and then it will hit the road for Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a game at Oklahoma State.

After playing the true home opener against UAB on Sept. 14, Arkansas will play at Auburn on Sept. 21 and then the Hogs will meet Texas A&M for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After getting past those first five games, the Razorbacks will play five of their last seven in Fayetteville. October will feature home games against Tennessee and LSU, plus a road trip to Mississippi State. Arkansas will host a pair of rivals in November with Ole Miss and Texas coming to town, and it will also host Louisiana Tech before closing the year at Missouri on Nov. 30.

The HawgBeat staff decided to give our individual thoughts regarding the Hogs' 2024 slate, including bold predictions, toughest back-to-back games, interesting notes, must-attend games and more.