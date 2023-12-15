Advertisement
Roundtable: HawgBeat's thoughts on Arkansas' 2024 SEC schedule

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian meet on the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville after Arkansas' 40-21 win over the Longhorns on Sept. 11, 2021.
HawgBeat Staff
HawgBeat.com

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks learned what their 2024 SEC schedule will look like on Wednesday evening, and it's safe to say the Hogs are in store for another tough slate.

Four of the first five games of the season will be played away from Fayetteville. Arkansas will open the year against UAPB on Aug. 31 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and then it will hit the road for Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a game at Oklahoma State.

After playing the true home opener against UAB on Sept. 14, Arkansas will play at Auburn on Sept. 21 and then the Hogs will meet Texas A&M for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After getting past those first five games, the Razorbacks will play five of their last seven in Fayetteville. October will feature home games against Tennessee and LSU, plus a road trip to Mississippi State. Arkansas will host a pair of rivals in November with Ole Miss and Texas coming to town, and it will also host Louisiana Tech before closing the year at Missouri on Nov. 30.

The HawgBeat staff decided to give our individual thoughts regarding the Hogs' 2024 slate, including bold predictions, toughest back-to-back games, interesting notes, must-attend games and more.

-----------------------

Arkansas' 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. UAPB (Little Rock)

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 vs. UAB

Sept. 21 at Auburn

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5 vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12 Bye week

Oct. 19 vs LSU

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State

Nov. 2 vs Ole Miss

Nov. 9 Bye week

Nov. 16 vs. Texas

Nov. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30 at Missouri

-----------------------

Brief general thoughts

Boone Pickens Stadium, where the Razorbacks will travel to on Sept. 7, 2024, to face Oklahoma State.
Next season will be pivotal for head coach Sam Pittman and he was dealt a really tough hand out of the gate. Arkansas will play just one of its first five games in Fayetteville. Road games at Oklahoma State and at Auburn by the third weekend in September is not ideal.

I like the home slate in October and November, but you just hope that they are in a better spot during those months next year than they were this fall. November home games against Ole Miss and Texas could end up being electric if all teams have a lot to play for.

~ Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher

