RSVP List for Sam Pittman's First Official Visit Weekend at Arkansas
The Razorbacks have six commitments as the early National Signing Period approaches quickly. Three of those commits, the three in-staters, have all said they'll sign early next Wednesday with one, Blayne Toll, enrolling early.
Sam Pittman will try to win over a few more before Wednesday by hosting official visitors on the Hill this weekend. Included on the list are three prospects from Tennessee, including former commit Darin Turner. There's also a safety from Louisiana and a surprise RSVP. Stay locked on HawgBeat for arrival times, updates and visit recaps.
