The Razorbacks have six commitments as the early National Signing Period approaches quickly. Three of those commits, the three in-staters, have all said they'll sign early next Wednesday with one, Blayne Toll, enrolling early.

Sam Pittman will try to win over a few more before Wednesday by hosting official visitors on the Hill this weekend. Included on the list are three prospects from Tennessee, including former commit Darin Turner. There's also a safety from Louisiana and a surprise RSVP. Stay locked on HawgBeat for arrival times, updates and visit recaps.

