HawgBeat - Ruot Bijiek coming into his own, and programs are taking notice

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Nebraska: "I’ve known coach (Fred) Hoiberg since I was a little kid because I grew up in Ames when he was at Iowa State. I think I would fit well in their system, being a big who can shoot the ball.” Hampton: “Obviously Hampton being an HBCU school, it was an exciting offer for me knowing that I have an opportunity to go to a great school. I like the offense they run because they spread the floor.” Arkansas: “This was a really big offer for me because it was my first offer and they play in the SEC, one of the best conferences. I’ve been watching them this year and they’ve had a lot of success and coach (Eric) Musselman is a very exciting coach.” Western Illinois: “I was offered by coach (Nick) Irvin, who just started coaching there. He’s coached some really good players out of Illinois like Jahlil Okafor, Jabari Parker ... and it’s close to home for me.

MORE ON BIJIEK'S RECRUITMENT

While Bijiek is already carrying five offers, there are a handful of schools that are just finding out about him, and things are progressing quickly. “Princeton I’ve been talking to for a while, (and it) is one the best academic schools in the country and that’s really important to me," Bijiek said. "I haven’t taken my ACT test yet, but that’s what they’re waiting on. St. Louis, they just reached out to me last week they’re a good academic school and it’s close to home. Missouri also just reached out last week and wanted to see my film. My older cousin, Ed Chang, plays there and it’s also close to home for me. I also have call with UMKC after school today and they just reached out earlier.” Things are really starting to pick up for Bijiek, but he understands what he wants in a school and has a time frame in mind for when he would like to decide. “I think I’m going to make my decision start of April," he said. "Some things that are important to me for a school (are) good academics, development of players, opportunity to come in and be a factor right away and a campus I’m comfortable with. (I'm) hoping the no-in-person-recruiting rule will change soon, so I’m able to get out and visit some campuses.”

BIJIEK ON HIS GAME