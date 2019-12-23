From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — For what's believed to be the first time in school history, Arkansas will have two assistant coaches making at least $1 million.

Recently hired offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will have an annual salary of $1 million, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtained by HawgBeat via a public records request.

His deal is for one season, but could be extended for two more seasons “upon the recommendation” of head coach Sam Pittman and “written approval” of athletics director Hunter Yurachek.

Briles is also eligible for incentives based on postseason success, with an SEC Championship worth one month salary - or about $83,333 - and various bowl games worth other amounts.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who was officially announced last week, will make $1.2 million at Arkansas.

In 2019, only five FBS schools - Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee - had multiple assistants making $1 million annually, according to USA Today's database that has complete salary information for 105 of 130 FBS coaching staffs.

Other known salaries include cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades each making $225,000 annually, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp making $400,000 and offensive line coach Brad Davis making $550,000.

The Razorbacks have reportedly hired UCF’s Jon Cooper to coach tight ends, but his salary is unknown. The six known assistant coaches will make a combined $3.6 million in 2020.

Yurachek told reporters earlier this month that Pittman would have a salary pool of about $5 million, which means Arkansas has about $1.4 million remaining for the last four assistants.