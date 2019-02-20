FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas officially announced two new additions to its football staff and one promotion Wednesday afternoon.

Kenny Ingram has been hired as the defensive tackles coach, replacing John Scott Jr. and completing the Razorbacks’ on-field staff. He comes to Fayetteville after spending the last two years in an off-field role as the Director of Player Relations at Auburn.

The other two moves were hiring Daniel Da Prato as a special teams analyst and promoting tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. to special teams coordinator.

A former player and assistant coach at Arkansas State, Ingram has also made stops at Cincinnati and Memphis at the collegiate level and coached high school ball in his hometown of Memphis.

According to documents obtained by HawgBeat via a freedom of information request, he signed his employment agreement Tuesday, receiving a two-year deal worth $340,000 annually. That is the same salary as Scott, who took a similar job at South Carolina last month, and more than only defensive backs coach Mark Smith ($225,000) on Arkansas’ staff.

The agreement has performance incentives for reaching and winning the SEC Championship, as well as reaching bowl games. There are varying bonuses for the different bowls, with a max of $85,000 for winning a national championship.

Other perks include receiving eight tickets for each home football game, four tickets to home games for all other sports, a $2,000 annual Nike Elite allowance, a $7,200 annual car allowance and a membership to the Fayetteville Athletic Club or Paradise Valley Golf Course.

Da Prato comes to Arkansas from Colorado and takes over a position previous held by Tanner Burns, who left in December to become the special teams coordinator at Liberty.

Although the UA press release said he would be a special teams analyst, his offer letter - which was signed Feb. 6 - refers to his position as “Quality Control, Special Teams.” According to that letter, he’ll be paid $80,000.

In addition to that, Da Prato will receive up to $8,000 in moving expenses and get two tickets to home events for all UA sports.

Lunney has seemingly just added the special teams coordinator title because he is still referred to as the tight ends coach in the press release. As of HawgBeat’s records request Wednesday, he is still on a $350,000 deal that goes through this season.