Sam Pittman's first official hire as Arkansas' new head coach is bringing former Missouri and Florida offensive line coach Brad Davis to Fayetteville in the same position.

The three-year SEC veteran will have an annual salary of $550,000, according to his offer letter that was signed Monday and obtained by HawgBeat via a public records request.

That is a pay raise for Davis, who worked under Pittman as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2008. He was making $510,000 at Missouri, so it was an increase of 7.8%.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally listed his Missouri salary at $400,000, but that was his salary in 2018. He received a pay raise before the 2019 season.)

The length of Davis' contract will not be known until the completion of his formal employment agreement. He has already been on the road recruiting with Pittman this week.

Since working with the Tar Heels, Davis has worked his up through the coaching ranks with position coach jobs at Portland State and James Madison. Those FCS jobs propelled him into the Group of Five at East Carolina and North Texas, then he finally landed his first SEC job at the University of Florida.

After Jim McElwain was fired, Dan Mullen did not keep Davis and he landed at Missouri with Barry Odom, another close friend of Pittman.

Coaching History:

2018-19 – Missouri – Offensive Line

2017 – Florida – Offensive Line

2016 – North Texas – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2015 – East Carolina – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2014 – James Madison – Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator

2009-13 – Portland State – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2008 – North Carolina – Offensive Line Graduate Assistant

2006-07 – Texas A&M – Defensive Line Graduate Assistant

2005 – Doane College – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2005 – Wayne State – Offensive Line Graduate Assistant

2003-04 – Southern University Lab School – Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator