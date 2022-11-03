The announcement that Arkansas' game against LSU next weekend would kick off at 11 a.m. brought about an uproar from Razorback fans, but the staff's displeasure ran beyond the shortened beauty sleep period.

"I was certainly hoping for a night game," said head coach Sam Pittman. "It is concerning that, man, if we had all day and had the kids at a night game we could get further-away kids... I’m a little disappointed in that but it is what it is."

Pittman's qualms with the early kick are legitimate from a recruiting standpoint, as it severely limits the opportunities for out-of-state recruits to check out a game day in Fayetteville.

"3 o’clock is probably honestly about the best because you can get kids, you can give them time to get in and you can give them time to get home if they can’t spend the night," Pittman said. "That’s probably the best time. It (also) seems like everybody likes to come to a night game like the Texas game was two years ago."

Unfortunately for Arkansas, they haven't hosted an SEC opponent under the lights since their 24-13 win over Tennessee in November of 2021.

The Hogs will have one more opportunity to snap that drought as the time for their game against Ole Miss has yet to have been announced. Regardless of the time slot, expect Fayetteville to be crawling with priority targets for that one as the home finale may well wind up a top-25 matchup with the Rebels.