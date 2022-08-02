Sam Pittman loves Arkansas, and Arkansas loves him

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The secret is out that Razorback head coach Sam Pittman loves the state of Arkansas.

He has made it clear from the day he took the job that it will be his last. Since then, the word Arkansas might be the most used word in his vocabulary.

During SEC Media Days in July, Pittman made a statement on what he wants his football team to represent.

"We'd like our program to reflect our state, the great state of Arkansas," Pittman said. "Loyal, tough, hard working. One of our goals every year is to make the state of Arkansas proud of the football team. In my office is a sign that says, You're not coming to play for the University of Arkansas, you're coming to play for the state of Arkansas. And it's true, true to the core"

Pittman has rebuilt Arkansas from the worst two-year stretch in school history to a nine-win team that is looking to become a challenger in the SEC West. Under his leadership, the Razorback football program has given the fans something to root for again.

Although his words have made it clear that he will not have another job after Arkansas, Pittman signed a contract extension with a non-compete clause this offseason to make sure the Razorback fans know he is loyal.

"I wanted to sell stability in our program, and I wanted to show the state of Arkansas my loyalty to them," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "With that non-compete, I'm going to be able to coach throughout my career, hopefully, as long as we win, obviously, at the University of Arkansas."

Not only does Pittman want to represent the UofA, but he wants his players to do so. He preaches that their is a sense of pride that comes with wearing the Razorback, and it is starting to rub off on his players.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said Pittman brought a mentality that the team needed.

"The work mentality that he just brought back," Jefferson said. "The pride that we have. We just love to play for him. And just bringing that hope and willingness back to the state of Arkansas."

Pittman is a players-first coach and that shows not only in him retaining players — such as Bumper Pool and Dalton Wagner returning for their extra covid season — but it also shows in the way he speaks about his team.

"If we can keep our core values, let's go out-work people, let's out-tough people," Pittman said. "Let's be the hardest-playing team in football. I don't know if we are or not. That's the goal. By the way, that's the expectation. Then whatever people may say, everybody has a mouth, everybody has an opinion. Some of 'em, the opinions are worthy and some aren't.

"I'm going to let our football team, myself, drive what we need to accomplish. If we do, the kids and the coaching staff did a great job. If we don't, I screwed it up."

The state of Arkansas has taken notice of Pittman's program. Fan attendance was at a disappointing level the year before he arrived. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium struggled to hit 50% capacity late in the 2019 season.

Since Pittman has arrived and restored the winning nature, fans are showing back up to support the Hogs. Arkansas led the SEC in average attendance growth for 2021 after it saw a 35.6% increase from the 2019 season.

"Jamie and I are honored to represent the University of Arkansas," Pittman said. "We've established a true home-field advantage in our stadium because of the state's passion for the Razorbacks."

Pittman and his crew will get the chance to play in front of their home crowd once again when Cincinnati comes to town Sept. 3.