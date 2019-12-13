Reports surfaced Friday morning that new Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was on the verge of hiring former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be his defensive coordinator in Fayetteville and Pittman confirmed those reports on his afternoon spot on the Paul Finebaum Show.

"I'm ecstatic that he's in his car headed down to Fayetteville as we speak," Sam Pittman told Paul Finebaum. "Yes, I'm ecstatic. I felt like I needed a guy on my staff who had been a head coach, one that I could lean on and talk to. There's really not a better person out there, finer coach, finer man than Barry Odom."

Following the announcement, Finebaum praised Pittman's decision, calling it the "smartest move" he's heard in a long time.

Pittman is in his first post as a Division-I head coach despite reporting several offers throughout his career to become one. He said he hasn't felt ready for the task until now and knows it's still going to take him putting together a great staff of coaches and recruiters.

"When I interviewed, I said I know I can put together an outstanding staff but I want some people on that staff who've had some head coaching experience and I can get Barry who's been a head coach in the Southeastern Conference. I just thought it'd be so much help to me and I'm sure that it will."

