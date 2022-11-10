Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 class has the potential to register as the highest-rated in school history (RIvals era), and Sam Pittman is dead-set on making sure it gets to campus.

Pittman told media Wednesday that he and his staff would be making the rounds to each of the Hogs' 23 commits at the start of the upcoming contact period before they begin to navigate another go at the transfer portal.

"So basically before, coaches went out the Sunday after your last regular-season game," Pittman said. "You went into homes, you did all of those things. I think with the portal in existence now, I'm on the AFCA board and that was one of my recommendations, that you better stay home and figure out who you're going to have on your own team before you go out -- because you don't know how many numbers you're going to have, to be honest with you."

That new wrinkle is something that Pittman has dealt with as much as any. Last year the Razorbacks saw their outbound transfer numbers reach into the double-digits while bringing in ten fresh faces of their own. In response, Pittman has tweaked Arkansas' strategy for that lengthened dead period.

"So, we're going to stay in those four days and make sure who's going to be on the team next year, who's not," Pittman said. "And then I still believe that if you don't see the kids every week possible that you can, you've got problems."

With the early signing period now just over a month away, Pittman says he and his staff plan to lock in members of the 2023 class before shifting their efforts fully into the next cycle.