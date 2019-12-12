From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s first staff as Arkansas’ new head coach has doubled.

HawgBeat has confirmed he will retain wide receivers coach Justin Stepp from Chad Morris’ staff. He joins offensive line coach Brad Davis as the only known assistants on Pittman’s staff so far.

Stepp has held his position the last two seasons, following Morris to the Razorbacks from SMU, where he also coached wide receivers for three years. Before that, he was at Appalachian State for three years, following a three-year run as a graduate assistant at Clemson.

With the Mustangs, Stepp helped develop wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn into second- and seventh-round NFL Draft picks, respectively.

In his first full season at Arkansas, he was a key figure in the Razorbacks landing an impressive haul of four four-star wide receivers in the Class of 2019. That earned him a spot on Rivals' list of the top 25 recruiters in the country.

Treylon Burks and Trey Knox were full-time starters as true freshmen and even garnered honorable mention Freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, while T.Q. Jackson and Shamar Nash redshirted.

Stepp has joined Pittman on recruiting visits this week, as have fellow Morris assistants Steve Caldwell (defensive ends) and Ron Cooper (safeties). They could potentially be retained, as well.