Sanders, Little honored by SEC

Arkansas had two of the top freshmen in the SEC, according to the league’s coaches.

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and kicker Cam Little were included on the SEC All-Freshman Team announced Thursday afternoon.

It is the first time in five years that Arkansas had multiple true freshmen recognized by the league. Last year, three Razorbacks were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, but each of them - Jalen Catalon, Hudson Henry and Brady Latham - were redshirt freshmen.

Despite originally being recruited as a wide receiver, Sanders was quickly moved to running back and emerged as Arkansas’ No. 2 guy this season. The former four-star prospect rushed for 499 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries, plus added 11 receptions for 109 yards and another score.

Sanders is the sixth UA running back to make the SEC All-Freshman team, joining Rawleigh Williams III (2015), Alex Collins (2013), Darren McFadden (2005), Cedric Cobbs (1999) and Oscar Malone (1992).

Ranked the No. 2 kicker in the 2021 class by Kohl’s Kicking, Little struggled in spring ball before asserting himself as the starting placekicker during fall camp. Since then, he’s been nearly automatic, making 19 of 23 field goals, including a game-winner in overtime at LSU. He’s also perfect on 43 extra points.

Entering the bowl game, Little is tied for fourth on the UA single-season list for made field goals, fifth in single-season field goal percentage (82.6%) and sixth in single-season points by a kicker. He’s the Razorbacks’ first kicker on the SEC All-Freshman Team since Zach Hocker in 2010.

The last time Arkansas had multiple true freshmen on the SEC All-Freshman Team was 2016 and both players eventually played in the NFL. McTelvin Agim was a third-round pick by the Broncos, while De’Jon Harris signed as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots before appearing in a couple of games for the Packers last season.