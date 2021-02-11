HawgBeat - Sategna closing in on favorites while leaving door open for more interest

With his indoor track and field season on hold due to a bone bruise, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has had a bit more time this winter to focus on his national recruitment. The two-sport standout at Fayetteville High School has amassed 20 Division-I offers over the course of a year.

"It's been a disappointment (not being able to participate in indoor) but I know God's got a plan for me, I'm just trusting that," Sategna said. "Recruitment's been pretty good. It's been time consuming, I didn't know it would be like this. It gets annoying sometimes but would you rather have 10 coaches texting a day or zero?"

Once the 2021 class was officially signed, Sategna noticed a big push from programs who now turn their attention to the 2022 class.

"My top schools right now are Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas A&M, USC, Missouri and Oregon," Sategna said.