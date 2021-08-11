Scherer, Morgan confident about LB depth in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — During his lengthy career at Arkansas, Grant Morgan has seen the same stories written about his position every year.

The sixth-year senior doesn’t fault the media, though, as he understands the Razorbacks have had a severe lack of depth at linebacker despite high-caliber talent at the top of the depth chart with players like Dre Greenlaw, De’Jon Harris and himself.

However, the narrative could finally be changing in 2021 because Morgan - and others on the team - believe Arkansas finally has some quality depth at the position.

“I feel like y'all's job has been pretty easy for linebackers the last four years,” Morgan said. “All you've talked about is depth and that's the truth. It really was. The depth was the hardest part for us. And now we're finally to a point we can say, 'We're not afraid to play those guys. We're not afraid to put in different linebackers right now.’”

The group of linebackers expected to take the majority of snaps this season consists of Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry. Andrew Parker and Deon Edwards round out the top five guys at the position, according to linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

“I feel really good about the depth,” Scherer said. “Heck, part of me is trying to figure out how to get all of them on the field, trying to figure how they all can help us out because we have a lot of good players. You can go 1s, 2s and 3s and all of those guys can play on Saturdays.”