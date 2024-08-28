Arkansas junior scholarship long snapper Eli Stein has stepped away from the football program, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference.

"He's no longer on the team," Pittman said. "I'll go into that with a little more detail next week."

Editor's note: Below is Pittman's statement from the Monday, Sept. 2 press conference.

"Depth chart came out and he had lost half of his starting role," Pittman said. "One was long snapping and the other one was short snapping. I just don't feel like he probably wanted to just be one or the other. So he decided to leave the team."

Stein started all 12 games as the team's primary long snapper for the second straight season in 2023. He logged 234 total snaps over his two full seasons with the Razorbacks.