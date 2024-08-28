PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Scholarship long snapper Eli Stein no longer with Arkansas

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Arkansas junior scholarship long snapper Eli Stein has stepped away from the football program, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference.

"He's no longer on the team," Pittman said. "I'll go into that with a little more detail next week."

Editor's note: Below is Pittman's statement from the Monday, Sept. 2 press conference.

"Depth chart came out and he had lost half of his starting role," Pittman said. "One was long snapping and the other one was short snapping. I just don't feel like he probably wanted to just be one or the other. So he decided to leave the team."

Stein started all 12 games as the team's primary long snapper for the second straight season in 2023. He logged 234 total snaps over his two full seasons with the Razorbacks.

Redshirt junior Ashton Ngo out of Andover, Kansas, is expected to fill in for Stein, Pittman said. The Head Hog also confirmed that he put Ngo on scholarship earlier this week.

"Ashton Ngo was our starter at punt snapping anyway," Pittman said. "It was a very close battle there with the short (field goal) snapping. He was going to be that regardless of what happen, and will certainly take over the short snapping as well, yes."

A former junior college transfer, Ngo appeared in 16 total games at long snapper for Hutchinson Community College during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He redshirted last year during his first season with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will open its season Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

