The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) and No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) are set to face off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Last year's matchup between the teams resulted in the Razorbacks losing 49-26 at home to the Crimson Tide. At one point in the third quarter, Arkansas cut the deficit to 28-23, but Jalen Milroe — who was filling in for the injured Bryce Young — led the Alabama offense to a 21-point fourth quarter to secure the win. Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks (BetSaracen). The last time the Razorbacks beat the Crimson Tide was in 2006, when Mitch Mustain threw a game-tying touchdown to Ben Cleveland and Jeremy Davis hit the game-winning PAT in double overtime. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mason Choate - Publisher

Entering this four-game road stretch for the Razorbacks, this was the only game that I marked down as a for-sure loss. Arkansas needed to beat BYU and it needed to win at least one of the three games against LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. But here we sit and the Hogs are 2-4 overall and winless in the SEC. Alabama's offense might be struggling this season, but it's defense sure isn't. With the Arkansas offense showing no signs of improvement from week-to-week, I have no reason to believe that group will be much better against its toughest test to date. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has the Razorbacks' defense playing at a high level, so I can see that group have success. Unfortunately, they will probably be let down by the offense once again. Alabama 28, Arkansas 10

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

What else is there to say at this point? The Razorbacks have lost four straight games because of poor offensive line play, turnovers and head-scratching coaching decisions. Can those things get fixed? Sure. But not in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, facing the No. 11 Crimson Tide. Arkansas’ defense stepped up last week against Ole Miss and has consistently given the team a chance in tough SEC environments. Alabama’s offense isn’t as dominant as the Rebels’, so this could be a lower-scoring game from both sides. However, I’m not one to fall for trends. The Hogs’ defense has looked improved this season, but I think it’s due for a letdown eventually. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is the type of player that can take advantage of a team likely without starting linebacker Chris Paul Jr., defensive back Jaylon Braxton and safety Alfahiym Walcott. The Arkansas offensive line gets pummeled by an elite Alabama front, and KJ Jefferson has some costly turnovers against the top secondary in the SEC. Alabama 37, Arkansas 13

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

Thus far, Arkansas’ season has been a disappointment. A strong defensive effort has been clouded by the lack of a run game, offensive line struggles and a poor overall offensive showing. As more losses pile up, Sam Pittman’s seat is starting to get hotter, making every game from here on out a must win. While it would be the most college football thing ever to see Arkansas walk out of Tuscaloosa with a win, the Tide’s offense is starting to show up and that defense is nasty. Hogs lose in blowout fashion. Alabama 52, Arkansas 6

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

“SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake was the No. 1 song on the charts. Brett Favre still played for the Green Bay Packers. The PlayStation 3 had not be released for a full year yet. AOL officially shifted from being an internet service provider to an advertising business. The Big Bang Theory would premiere the following day. That was what the world was like the last time Arkansas beat Alabama on September 23, 2006. The Crimson Tide have won the last 16 games and this year will make it 17. Arkansas has fielded an anemic offense with zero identity, very little success on the ground, and even less success in the trenches. While the defense has performed at a solid level, the offense simply has not. This isn’t the Alabama of previous years. The team isn’t oh so daunting offensively or as terrifying defensively, but the talent across the field is there. The Razorbacks will not win this game. The defense will likely play well enough to keep it close for a bit, but with the inability to move the ball or score points, fatigue will set in and the Crimson Tide will roll on to 17 straight against the Razorbacks. Alabama 38, Arkansas 20

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

Alabama’s defense will be the toughest test yet for the Razorback offense. The Hogs averaged under two yards per carry last week against an Ole Miss defense ranked 12th in the league against the run. While the LSU and Ole Miss games were close, this is Alabama. This is Nick Saban and his stable of five stars. This is a program that has beaten Arkansas 16 straight years. The offense is relying too much on Cam Little's leg with two preseason All-SEC players int he backfield. I will be surprised if the offense scores a touchdown. The Tide rolls on homecoming. Alabama 38, Arkansas 13

