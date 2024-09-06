The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) are set to play the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Fresh off a 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open the season last week, the Razorbacks will look to notch a key non-conference win over a ranked Cowboys opponent. Oklahoma State picked up a 44-20 win over South Dakota State, the reigning FCS national champs, in their season-opener. Arkansas is a 7.5-point underdog against the Cowboys (BetSaracen). The last time these two teams faced each other was in 1980, when the Razorbacks earned a 33-20 win over the 'Pokes under former head coach Lou Holtz. The teams have not met since. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on ABC.

Mason Choate - Publisher

I picked this game to be a loss for Arkansas before the season, but I feel a lot different about it after watching both teams in Week 1 and diving into the numbers. Should I feel that way? Probably not. Oklahoma State is as experienced as any team in the country on the field and within the coaching staff, while Arkansas is a revamped team with key transfer additions and a new-look offensive coaching staff that saw their group score 10 touchdowns on 10 drives against UAPB in the opener. From a pure talent perspective, I give the edge to the Razorbacks. Oklahoma State has the home field advantage, plus the Cowboys have won the most one-possession games in college football since 2015. Everything in my mind tells me to pick the 'Pokes in this game, but my gut says Arkansas. I'm sure the deciding factor will be something wild, such as Abilene Christian transfer Kyle Ramsey hitting a game-winning field goal for Arkansas, but I'll stick with my preseason pick. Oklahoma State 29, Arkansas 27

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

This is the moment that Arkansas, its players and its fans have been waiting for all offseason. The momentum of hiring Bobby Petrino and reshaping the roster and coaching staff has carried the program to as pivotal a game as the Hogs will have this season. Losing this one doesn't mean the end-all, be-all for the Razorbacks, but it's much tougher to win three SEC games (assuming you win out in non-conference) than two to qualify for a bowl game. The key question: Will Arkansas flips its one-possession failures from a year ago to a more positive result? The Cowboys are experienced, proven at Boone Pickens Stadium in close situations and boast a unique road environment that will test a newcomer-laden Razorbacks team. I think Petrino — who has surely been twiddling his thumbs waiting to showcase his prowess in this game all offseason — will do enough to get 30 points out of Taylen Green and company, but how will Travis Williams' unit stack up against a veteran offensive line, seventh-year quarterback and All-American running back? Arkansas shows yet again how competitive it can be against quality opponents, but falls short in the waning moments like so many times before. Oklahoma State 34, Arkansas 30

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

This game won’t define the Razorbacks’ entire season, but it is a statement game that can prove to the country that this year’s team isn’t the same as last year’s. A win would cool Sam Pittman’s seat considerably and would put the Hogs in decent position to be bowl-eligible this year. I still have concerns over Taylen Green’s accuracy, but there’s no denying the playmaking ability is there. Couple that with running back Ja’Quinden Jackson’s strong running, along with a strong defensive line that can stifle the run game and make the Cowboys one-dimensional, and I think the Hogs win in a shootout. Arkansas 42, Oklahoma State 38

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

The first real test of the season and arguably the most important game of the Sam Pittman era, Arkansas travels to Stillwater, Oklahom to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While the Razorbacks dismantled their week one FCS opponent, the Cowboys struggled a bit against FCS powerhouse South Dakota State before ultimately winning 44-20. Takeaways were minimal for Arkansas against Arkansas Pine Bluff, but Oklahoma State seemed to have some issues along the offensive line and in stopping the pass. Adding new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should have Razorback fans confident in the team's ability to move the ball and score, as the longtime signal caller has made a career off his offensive prowess. Petrino, paired with a lauded defensive line featuring preseason First Team All-SEC defensive end Landon Jackson should provide two formidable weapons against the No. 16 Cowboys. The game is more than just those two areas, though. Can the Razorbacks stop Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon? Can the Arkansas secondary defend the pass? Can the entire defense tackle more efficiently? Can the offensive line open running lanes and provide pass protection against better competition? These are all major questions that weren't answered against such weak competition in week one. Advantage Oklahoma State on the road, but advantage Arkansas in the trenches and with Petrino having full offensive autonomy. Arkansas 35, Oklahoma State 31

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

There are fewer unknowns going into the first test of the season for the Razorbacks. Green made plays when he needed to last week in what amounted to a glorified scrimmage. Jackson looked like a grown man running the football and both lines dominated in the trenches. Bobby Petrino and Travis Williams kept things pretty vanilla with their play calling, they didn’t need to dig deep into the playbook. This week against OSU will be a different story. The 'Pokes are balanced on offense and experienced. Load the box to stop Ollie Gordon II and their 7th year quarterback, Alan Bowman, will start chipping away at the secondary. I do feel the Hogs will be able to move the ball, they have to complete drives and limit mistakes to win. I have thought this game would be a loss up until writing this prediction. I think having Bobby Petrino on the sidelines limits some game management issues of yesteryear and the Hogs come out of Stillwater 2-0 and on the winning side of a one score game. Arkansas 31, Oklahoma State 27

