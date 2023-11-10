The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are set to play the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at 3:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas will be looking to build off a much-needed 39-36 overtime win at Florida last weekend. In order to reach six wins, the Hogs must win out in the final three games. Auburn has won two straight over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, and first-year head coach Hugh Freeze will be looking to earn his second win in Fayetteville in as many years. Freeze led Liberty to a 21-19 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium last season. Arkansas is a 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers (BetSaracen). The last time the these two teams faced each other in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks suffered a 38-23 loss to the Tigers. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mason Choate - Publisher

I really can't get a great pulse on this game, but my gut is telling me to go with Arkansas. We've seen the Hogs come so close in so many losses this year, but they finally got a win last week and I think it should carry over. The Razorback defense is led by defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who is a former Auburn linebacker. I see Williams' group having plenty of success against quarterback Payton Thorne and company. Auburn ranks 115th nationally in passing offense, while Arkansas' passing defense ranks 47th. The Hogs will have to stop a potent Tiger rushing attack, but they've managed well in that area most of the season. As for Arkansas' offense, if they just replicate what they went with for the fourth quarter against Florida, they should be fine. More tempo and rolling the pocket should give the Hogs enough to win and cover. Arkansas 35, Auburn 24

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

I couldn’t have been more wrong in last week’s prediction. The Hogs looked revitalized and rejuvenated against Florida, but can they do it again against Auburn? If the offense continues to play like it did against the Gators, then I think so. But let's not get carried away here. The Tigers have the nation's 38th best scoring defense (21.7) and a talented secondary, so I don't expect the Hogs to score 39 points again. This game is important for both teams. Auburn has a chance to become bowl eligible and Arkansas has a real shot at winning out if it can beat the Tigers. For that reason, I expect a close, competitive game throughout all four quarters. A week after being named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, Razorbacks kicker Cam Little hits a much overdue game-winning field goal to give the Hogs their second SEC win in a row. Arkansas 27, Auburn 24

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

After a thrilling win over Florida last week, Arkansas may be facing its toughest task by following up that performance at home. KJ Jefferson looked back to his old self and it was good to see a run game that had some semblance of life for the first time this season against the Gators, but they’ll need more tricks up their sleeve if they want to come out on top this weekend. The Auburn defense has looked strong all year and the Tigers offense feels like it’s starting to hit its stride. It’s nice to think the Hogs are able to get it done, but I think they’re not the one to come out on top this weekend. Auburn 27, Arkansas 21

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

After a mid season firing, the Arkansas offense found much more success on the road against Florida with an impressive performance and win. The test now will be whether interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton can gameplan for a second opponent and in just one week. In Gainesville, the quarterback KJ Jefferson looked much more comfortable playing with tempo and rolling out of the pocket, having the ability to improvise and make plays. Being at home with a renewed sense of confidence, the Razorbacks are still in the hunt for a bowl game. They have to win out to accomplish that, and it all starts against the Tigers. Arkansas should hold home field and stay in the hunt for the postseason. Arkansas 30, Auburn 21

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

The Razorback offense was dialed in last week. The tempo was better and Jefferson looked like his old self. We got way more out of Rocket Sanders than expected and he looked fresh. I expect the defense to attack more against Auburn and have a better performance. Hugh Freeze has done well against the Hogs in recent years, but he doesn’t have the horses this time around. Arkansas 30, Auburn 17

RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)