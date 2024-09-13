The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) are set to play the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC) at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. After losing to No. 16 Oklahoma State, 39-31 (2OT), in agonizing fashion, the Hogs will look to win another easy tune-up game ahead of SEC play. UAB was handed a 32-6 loss by Louisiana-Monroe and quarterback General Booty last week on the road. Arkansas is a 23.5-point favorite against the Blazers (BetSaracen). The last and only other time these two teams faced each other was in 2014, when the Razorbacks earned a 45-17 win in Fayetteville. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mason Choate - Publisher

This will mark the second time in three weeks that Arkansas will completely out-match its opponent from a talent perspective. Last time there was a significant talent gap, the Razorbacks picked up a 70-0 win over UAPB in Week 1. While the Blazers from Birmingham, Alabama, are definitely much better than the Golden Lions, they still just don’t stack up with the Hogs. There is a scenario in which UAB and all of its former Power Four transfers make it an interesting game. It’s not out of the realm of possibility for former Super Bowl champion and UAB second-year head coach Trent Dilfer to have his team fired up for a potential upset, but there is no reason Arkansas can’t do more than even Louisiana-Monroe did during a 32-6 win over the Blazers last week. The Razorbacks should have most of the starters out of the game by the fourth quarter and hopefully the fans at Razorback Stadium get to see plenty of fireworks for the true home-opener, which is being held in Week 3. Arkansas 56, UAB 10

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

It doesn't matter that UAB has 11 former SEC transfers or a returning quarterback that had the second best completion percentage in the country last year, Arkansas should win this game going away in front of the Fayetteville crowd. The Blazers' secondary is improved from 2023, but Andrew Armstrong is healthy and Taylen Green has already shown what he can do against inferior defenses. A big game from Arkansas' pass-rush suppresses UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno early and often, and the Hogs' backfield duo of Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson runs rampant in a dominant tune-up game ahead of the SEC opener against Auburn next weekend. Arkansas 42, UAB 13

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

After two weeks away from their home field, the Razorbacks will finally play at Razorback Stadium on Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham. UAB presents a tougher challenge than UAPB did in Week 1, but it should be easier than last week’s game against Oklahoma State. UAB is ranked toward the bottom nationally in rush defense, so I expect Ja’Quinden Jackson and the stable of running backs to feast, but I think it’s a little too close for comfort at the end. Arkansas 42, UAB 28

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

The Razorbacks need a bounceback game after unforced errors cost them a major victory in Stillwater. Look for Arkansas to rest some banged up players, and really drive home the importance of focus and minimizing mental mistakes. With the issues the team had hanging onto the football offensively last week, it wouldn't shock me to see offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino keep the starters in a bit longer for extra live reps. UAB has some talent with a decent number of Power Four transfers on the Blazers' roster, but ultimately they will be outmatched and the Arkansas offense will shine again, hopefully this time with fewer turnovers. Arkansas 55, UAB 24

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

I had a feeling that turnover margin would determine the winner last week. My fault was thinking Arkansas would be the beneficiary and win against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. This is a great weekend to clean up mistakes and tighten things up. Personally, I think they threw the ball too much last week. A backup to Ja’Quinden Jackson needs to emerge and help lessen his work load. It could be Rodney Hill, who looks to be a good two-way back, or Braylen Russell, the freshman phenom. The Hogs limit mistakes and the defense gets a score this week as the Hogs roll. Arkansas 49, UAB 13

