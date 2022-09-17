Despite trialing for most of the game, the Razorbacks squeaked out a victory over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here is a recap of scores, big plays, turnovers and more:

First quarter

7:59 - After a three-and-out on the first drive, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson wastes no time getting things moving with a 26-yard completion to wide receiver Matt Landers.

7:17 - One play later, Jefferson fumbles on an 8-yard run. The Bears have the ball once again.

2:47 - Missouri State is on the board first with a 1-yard rushing score from Jacardia Wright. The PAT is good, and the Bears lead 7-0.

0:55 - Razorback wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. nearly stretches the ball across the goal line after hauling in a high-arcing pass from Jefferson. He'll get credit for a 64-yard reception, setting the Hogs up at the 1.

0:40 - The next play results not in an Arkansas touchdown, but an Arkansas turnover. Running back Rocket Sanders fumbles before breaking the plane, and the Bears recover in the end zone for a touchback.

Second quarter

15:00 - The Bears convert on third down with a 45-yard completion to wide receiver Naveon Mitchell. Missouri State ball at the Arkansas 30.

13:29 - The Arkansas defense picks up three consecutive stops to force a 28-yard field goal attempt. Jose Pizano's kick is good, and the margin is 10 points.

12:08 - Missouri State takes over after a Razorback three-and-out and immediately picks up 20 yards on a completion to tight end Lance Mason. First down at the Arkansas 25.

10:36 - Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley slips a tackle and scores from 24 yards out. The extra point is good, and the Bears lead by 17.

8:25 - The Hogs need just over two minutes to bring the deficit back to 10 points. Rocket Sanders scores from 3 yards out, and Cam Little connects on the PAT.

4:47 - Arkansas picks up where it leaves off with a 30-yard completion from Jefferson to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who goes out of bounds just shy of midfield.

2:27 - On fourth-and-9 at the Missouri State 39 , the Hogs opt to go with an inside handoff. They are stopped well short of the line to gain, prompting boos from the Razorback faithful.

1:04 - Following a Missouri State three-and-out, Arkansas cuts the Bears' lead to three points with two long receptions. Landers has the first, a 47-yard gain, and Haselwood scores from 38 yards away.

Third quarter

12:44 - Jefferson's pass bounces off the hands of tight end Trey Knox and into the arms of Missouri State defender Tahj Chambers. That is the Razorbacks' third turnover of the game, and it sets the Bears up at the Arkansas 49.

5:36 - A 14-play, 84-yard drive stalls in the red zone, but Cam Little knots the score with a 27-yard field goal.

3:28 - Missouri State wide receiver Ty Scott finds himself all alone on fourth-and-1 for a 47-yard touchdown. The Bears lead once again.

Fourth quarter

12:04 - Pizano's 31-yard field goal attempt is good, and Missouri State leads by two scores again.

11:38 - Jefferson shovels the ball to Rocket Sanders, who takes it 73 yards to the house. Once again, we have a one-score game.

9:16 - Razorback punt returner Bryce Stephens brings the Bears' punt 82 yards to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. The PAT is good, and the Hogs lead 31-27.

9:16 - The next Missouri State drive begins with a 38-yard completion to Kevon Latulas. First down Bears at the Arkansas 37.

3:55 - KJ Jefferson completed a 21-yard pass to Trey Knox on 3rd-and-12.

2:30 - Rocket Sanders sprints 43 yards down the field to set the Hogs up at the goal line.

1:39 - KJ Jefferson goes 1 yard into the end zone to put the Hogs up 38-27.