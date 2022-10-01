News More News
Scoring updates: Alabama 28, Arkansas 23

Robert Stewart • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DRStew32

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A week after suffering their first loss of the season, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back at home for a tussle against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Hogs are looking for their first win over the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach has not lost to Arkansas in 15 years as the Alabama head coach. One would have to go back to 2002 for the last time the Razorbacks beat a Saban-coached team — a 21-20 Arkansas win over LSU in Little Rock.

As the Hogs try to make their way back into the win column, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout Saturday afternoon.

First quarter

12:48 - Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern comes down with his third interception of the season to stop the Alabama opening drive at the Arkansas 1.

7:41 - Crimson Tide wide reciever Kobe Prentice hauls in a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young. Alabama leads 7-0 following the PAT.

2:35 - Young scampers in from 8 yards out after a 53-yard pickup on third-and-7, and the Tide leads by two scores.

Second quarter

13:16 - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders brings Young down on third-and-6, prompting a Will Reichard 53-yard field goal attempt. The Alabama kicker misses wide right, and the Hogs take over at their own 35.

8:29 - Crimson Tide backup quarterback Jalen Milroe takes it 4 yards to the house to cap off a 17-yard drive that followed a 51-yard punt return for Kool-Aid McKinstry. Reichard makes it 21-0 with the point after.

2:51 - The Tide converts on third-and-18 with JoJo Earle picking up the line to gain and the fourth Alabama touchdown of the game.

0:21 - Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. records his second touchdown in as many weeks, capping off a 75-yard scoring drive. Cam Little connects on the PAT, and it is 28-7.

Halftime: Alabama 28, Arkansas 7

Third quarter

7:47 -The two teams trade punts on their opening drives, but Arkansas running back AJ Green is the first player to score in the second half. His 13-yard carry is good for six points, and the Little kick makes it a 28-14 game.

7:42 - Kickoff specialist Jake Bates executes a surprise onside kick, recovering it himself to set the Hogs up at their own 46-yard line.

1:38 - The Razorbacks fail to fully capitalize on the onside kick recovery, but Little drills a 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 11 points.

0:19 - The Hogs capitalize on a bad snap by the Alabama punt team, and Rocket Sanders scores from 4 yards out. They attempt a two-point conversion, but Jefferson cannot sneak in.

Fourth quarter

14:09 - Alabama running back Jase McClellan scores on the coattails of a 77-yard run by Milroe to convert on third-and-15 from the Crimson Tide 20. It is a two-score game once again.

