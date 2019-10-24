News More News
2019-10-24 11:15:37 -0500

Scouting Future Razorback Tight Ends Brandon Frazier, Allen Horace

Arkansas tight end commit Allen Horace from Crockett High School (TX).
Arkansas tight end commit Allen Horace from Crockett High School (TX). (@allenraay)
Landon Braden
HawgBeat.com

The football Hogs currently have 13 commitments in the 2020 class after three decommitments over the last month. Two out of the 13 are very solid tight end commits, Brandon Frazier and Allen Horace. Both have similar size and are capable of making big plays.

Here’s how the two have done mid-way through their senior season:

