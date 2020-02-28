News More News
Scouting Georgia: Bulldogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
Arkansas (18-10, 6-9 SEC) is heading to Athens, Ga., and will try to extend its winning streak to three games when it takes on Georgia (14-14, 4-11) on Saturday.

Before the 5 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Bulldogs.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Georgia's Projected Starting Lineup

#2 - Jordan Harris - Sr., 6-5, 195

Stats: 18.3 min., 6.2 pts. (46.7 FG%, 81.5 FT%), 3.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.2 stl.

#5 - Anthony Edwards - Fr., 6-5, 225

Stats: 32.4 min., 19.5 pts. (41.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT%, 76.9 FT%), 5.4 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.4 stl.

#10 - Toumani Camara - Fr., 6-8, 220

Stats: 23.9 min., 6.6 pts. (48.3 FG%), 4.4 reb.

#15 - Sahvir Wheeler - Fr., 5-10, 180

Stats: 27.1 min., 8.8 pts. (47.8 FG%), 2.4 reb., 4.5 ast.

#20 - Rayshaun Hammonds - Jr., 6-9, 235

Stats: 27.4 min., 12.4 pts. (44.6 FG%, 31.9 3PT%), 7.1 reb., 1.4 ast.

Georgia's Bench

#0 - Donnell Gresham Jr. - R-Sr., 6-3, 195

Stats: 21.0 min., 5.6 pts. (46.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT%, 82.4 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.0 stl.

#3 - Christian Brown - Fr., 6-6, 215

Stats: 10.1 min., 3.6 pts. (50.8 FG%), 1.6 reb.

#4 - Tyree Crump - Sr., 6-1, 185

Stats: 20.4 min., 6.9 pts. (34.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT%, 85.2 FT%), 2.3 reb., 1.1 ast.

#14 - Tye Fagan - Sr., 6-1, 185

Stats: 11.6 min., 4.2 pts. (55.1 FG%), 1.8 reb.

Rankings Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas

~NET: No. 90 | No. 41

~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 43

~ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 43

~Sagarin: No. 88 | No. 51

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Georgia Stat Comparison
Stat Georgia Arkansas

Points/game

76.1 (49th)

74.4 (96th)

FG%

44.7% (121st)

43.9% (170th)

3PT%

30.0% (325th)

32.3% (230th)

FT%

70.2% (198th)

73.1% (93rd)

Rebound margin

+2.00 (126th)

-6.61 (341st)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.90 (258th)

0.98 (174th)

Steals/game

7.46 (75th)

8.32 (27th)

Blocks/game

3.43 (130th)

3.71 (104th)

Opp. points/game

75.1 (308th)

67.5 (126th)

Opp. FG%

44.9% (277th)

42.1% (135th)

Opp. 3PT%

32.0% (121st)

25.4% (1st)
