Scouting Georgia: Bulldogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison
Arkansas (18-10, 6-9 SEC) is heading to Athens, Ga., and will try to extend its winning streak to three games when it takes on Georgia (14-14, 4-11) on Saturday.
Before the 5 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Bulldogs.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Georgia's Projected Starting Lineup
#2 - Jordan Harris - Sr., 6-5, 195
Stats: 18.3 min., 6.2 pts. (46.7 FG%, 81.5 FT%), 3.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.2 stl.
#5 - Anthony Edwards - Fr., 6-5, 225
Stats: 32.4 min., 19.5 pts. (41.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT%, 76.9 FT%), 5.4 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.4 stl.
#10 - Toumani Camara - Fr., 6-8, 220
Stats: 23.9 min., 6.6 pts. (48.3 FG%), 4.4 reb.
#15 - Sahvir Wheeler - Fr., 5-10, 180
Stats: 27.1 min., 8.8 pts. (47.8 FG%), 2.4 reb., 4.5 ast.
#20 - Rayshaun Hammonds - Jr., 6-9, 235
Stats: 27.4 min., 12.4 pts. (44.6 FG%, 31.9 3PT%), 7.1 reb., 1.4 ast.
Georgia's Bench
#0 - Donnell Gresham Jr. - R-Sr., 6-3, 195
Stats: 21.0 min., 5.6 pts. (46.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT%, 82.4 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.0 stl.
#3 - Christian Brown - Fr., 6-6, 215
Stats: 10.1 min., 3.6 pts. (50.8 FG%), 1.6 reb.
#4 - Tyree Crump - Sr., 6-1, 185
Stats: 20.4 min., 6.9 pts. (34.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT%, 85.2 FT%), 2.3 reb., 1.1 ast.
#14 - Tye Fagan - Sr., 6-1, 185
Stats: 11.6 min., 4.2 pts. (55.1 FG%), 1.8 reb.
Rankings Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas
~NET: No. 90 | No. 41
~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 43
~ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 43
~Sagarin: No. 88 | No. 51
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
76.1 (49th)
|
74.4 (96th)
|
FG%
|
44.7% (121st)
|
43.9% (170th)
|
3PT%
|
30.0% (325th)
|
32.3% (230th)
|
FT%
|
70.2% (198th)
|
73.1% (93rd)
|
Rebound margin
|
+2.00 (126th)
|
-6.61 (341st)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.90 (258th)
|
0.98 (174th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.46 (75th)
|
8.32 (27th)
|
Blocks/game
|
3.43 (130th)
|
3.71 (104th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
75.1 (308th)
|
67.5 (126th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
44.9% (277th)
|
42.1% (135th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.0% (121st)
|
25.4% (1st)