Scouting Indiana: Hoosiers' roster, rankings, stat comparison
The biggest game of the Eric Musselman era is a couple days away, as Arkansas travels to Indiana for its final non-conference game Sunday before entering SEC play.
Before the 5 p.m. CT tip between the two one-loss teams on the Big Ten Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Hoosiers.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, key bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Indiana's Projected Starting Lineup
#1 - G Aljami Durham - Jr., 6-4, 185
Stats: 29.4 min., 12.2 pts. (47.9 FG%, 39.0 3PT%, 84.4 FT%), 2.4 reb., 3.0 ast.
#3 - F Justin Smith - Jr., 6-7, 230
Stats: 30.4 min., 12.7 pts. (52.3 FG%), 5.3 reb., 1.5 stl.
#4 - F Trayce Jackson-Davis - Fr., 6-9, 245
Stats: 27.9 min., 15.0 pts. (65.6 FG%, 73.0 FT%), 8.9 reb., 2.0 blk.
#11 - G Devonte Green - Sr., 6-3, 185
Stats: 24.4 min., 12.3 pts. (45.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT%), 2.1 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.
#50 - C Joey Brunk - R-Jr., 6-11, 245
Stats: 19.8 min., 7.6 pts. (54.4 FG%), 5.5 reb.
Indiana's Bench
#2 - G Armaan Franklin - Fr., 6-4, 195
Stats: 19.7 min., 5.4 pts. (38.2 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 1.9 reb., 2.2 ast.
#10 - G Rob Phinisee - So., 6-1, 190
Stats: 18.7 min., 8.3 pts. (40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT%, 85.0 FT%), 2.3 reb., 2.2 ast.
#23 - F Damezi Anderson - So., 6-7, 225
Stats: 14.4 min., 4.6 pts. (41.5 FG%, 90.0 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.3 ast.
#25 - F Race Thompson - R-So., 6-8, 235
Stats: 12.7 min., 3.7 pts. (56.0 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 4.1 reb.
#21 - F Jerome Hunter - R-Fr., 6-7, 220
Stats: 12.5 min., 3.8 pts. (34.9 FG%, 70.6 FT%), 2.1 reb.
Ranking Comparison - Indiana | Arkansas
~NET: No. 30 | No. 33
~KenPom: No. 34 | No. 37
~ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 40
~Sagarin: No. 31 | No. 40
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Indiana (NCAA rank)
|Arkansas (NCAA rank)
|
Points/game
|
80.3 (31st)
|
75.1 (112th)
|
FG%
|
48.4% (26th)
|
45.0% (124th)
|
3PT%
|
32.2% (221st)
|
29.7% (301st)
|
FT%
|
70.1% (158th)
|
74.4% (56th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+10.3 (6th)
|
-2.1 (t-270th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.05 (123rd)
|
0.96 (200th)
|
Steals/game
|
6.42 (t-193rd)
|
10.09 (10th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.83 (t-42nd)
|
5.36 (t-26th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
66.4 (t-122nd)
|
59.5 (18th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.1% (127th)
|
38.2% (29th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.7% (136th)
|
22.1% (2nd)