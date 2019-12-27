From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

The biggest game of the Eric Musselman era is a couple days away, as Arkansas travels to Indiana for its final non-conference game Sunday before entering SEC play.

Before the 5 p.m. CT tip between the two one-loss teams on the Big Ten Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Hoosiers.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, key bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...