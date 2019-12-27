News More News
Scouting Indiana: Hoosiers' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots so far this season. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
The biggest game of the Eric Musselman era is a couple days away, as Arkansas travels to Indiana for its final non-conference game Sunday before entering SEC play.

Before the 5 p.m. CT tip between the two one-loss teams on the Big Ten Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Hoosiers.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, key bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Indiana's Projected Starting Lineup

#1 - G Aljami Durham - Jr., 6-4, 185

Stats: 29.4 min., 12.2 pts. (47.9 FG%, 39.0 3PT%, 84.4 FT%), 2.4 reb., 3.0 ast.

#3 - F Justin Smith - Jr., 6-7, 230

Stats: 30.4 min., 12.7 pts. (52.3 FG%), 5.3 reb., 1.5 stl.

#4 - F Trayce Jackson-Davis - Fr., 6-9, 245

Stats: 27.9 min., 15.0 pts. (65.6 FG%, 73.0 FT%), 8.9 reb., 2.0 blk.

#11 - G Devonte Green - Sr., 6-3, 185

Stats: 24.4 min., 12.3 pts. (45.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT%), 2.1 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.

#50 - C Joey Brunk - R-Jr., 6-11, 245

Stats: 19.8 min., 7.6 pts. (54.4 FG%), 5.5 reb.

Indiana's Bench

#2 - G Armaan Franklin - Fr., 6-4, 195

Stats: 19.7 min., 5.4 pts. (38.2 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 1.9 reb., 2.2 ast.

#10 - G Rob Phinisee - So., 6-1, 190

Stats: 18.7 min., 8.3 pts. (40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT%, 85.0 FT%), 2.3 reb., 2.2 ast.

#23 - F Damezi Anderson - So., 6-7, 225

Stats: 14.4 min., 4.6 pts. (41.5 FG%, 90.0 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.3 ast.

#25 - F Race Thompson - R-So., 6-8, 235

Stats: 12.7 min., 3.7 pts. (56.0 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 4.1 reb.

#21 - F Jerome Hunter - R-Fr., 6-7, 220

Stats: 12.5 min., 3.8 pts. (34.9 FG%, 70.6 FT%), 2.1 reb.

Ranking Comparison - Indiana | Arkansas

~NET: No. 30 | No. 33

~KenPom: No. 34 | No. 37

~ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 40

~Sagarin: No. 31 | No. 40

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Indiana Stat Comparison
Stat Indiana (NCAA rank) Arkansas (NCAA rank)

Points/game

80.3 (31st)

75.1 (112th)

FG%

48.4% (26th)

45.0% (124th)

3PT%

32.2% (221st)

29.7% (301st)

FT%

70.1% (158th)

74.4% (56th)

Rebound margin

+10.3 (6th)

-2.1 (t-270th)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.05 (123rd)

0.96 (200th)

Steals/game

6.42 (t-193rd)

10.09 (10th)

Blocks/game

4.83 (t-42nd)

5.36 (t-26th)

Opp. points/game

66.4 (t-122nd)

59.5 (18th)

Opp. FG%

41.1% (127th)

38.2% (29th)

Opp. 3PT%

31.7% (136th)

22.1% (2nd)
