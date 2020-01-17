Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The most anticipated game of the season is almost here. Arkansas welcomes No. 10 Kentucky to a sold out Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Before the 3 p.m. CT tip on the ESPN, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Wildcats.



Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...