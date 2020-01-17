Scouting Kentucky: Wildcats' roster, rankings, stat comparison
The most anticipated game of the season is almost here. Arkansas welcomes No. 10 Kentucky to a sold out Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
Before the 3 p.m. CT tip on the ESPN, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Wildcats.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Kentucky's Projected Starting Lineup
#0 - G Ashton Hagans - So., 6-3, 198
Stats: 33.2 min., 13.1 pts. (42.6 FG%, 81.4 FT%), 4.2 reb., 7.3 ast., 2.1 stl.
#3 - G Tyrese Maxey - Fr., 6-3, 198
Stats: 33.4 min., 13.9 pts. (42.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT%, 79.4 FT%), 4.1 reb., 3.0 ast.
#4 - F Nick Richards - Jr., 6-11, 247
Stats: 28.6 min., 13.1 pts. (67.7 FG%), 7.7 reb., 2.4 blk.
#12 - F Keion Brooks Jr. - Fr., 6-7, 205
Stats: 16.6 min., 5.3 pts. (42.7 FG%), 3.2 reb.
#23 - F EJ Montgomery - So., 6-10, 228
Stats: 23.8 min., 7.2 pts. (50.6 FG%), 5.7 reb., 1.0 blk.
Kentucky's Bench
#1 - F Nate Sestina - R-Sr., 6-9, 234
Stats: 23.9 min., 5.5 pts. (45.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT%, 81.5 FT%), 5.5 reb., 1.2 ast.
#2 - F Kahlil Whitney - Fr., 6-6, 210
Stats: 14.3 min., 3.7 pts. (37.1 FG%), 1.9 reb.
#5 - G Immanuel Quickley - So., 6-3, 188
Stats: 29.7 min., 13.7 pts. (43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 93.3 FT%), 3.8 reb., 1.9 ast.
Ranking Comparison - Kentucky | Arkansas
~NET: No. 38 | No. 23
~KenPom: No. 24 | No. 25
~ESPN BPI: No. 28 | No. 29
~Sagarin No. 17 | No. 28
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Kentucky
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
75.0 (t-101st)
|
74.6 (110th)
|
FG%
|
46.1% (66th)
|
44.5% (137th)
|
3PT%
|
32.1% (237th)
|
31.2% (278th)
|
FT%
|
76.8% (22nd)
|
75.2% (43rd)
|
Rebound margin
|
+5.56 (t-49th)
|
-4.31 (320th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.18 (58th)
|
1.07 (113th)
|
Steals/game
|
5.31 (300th)
|
9.06 (23rd)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.00 (29th)
|
4.69 (t-39th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
63.7 (62nd)
|
61.4 (30th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
38.7% (34th)
|
39.3% (45th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
29.4% (45th)
|
22.8% (1st)