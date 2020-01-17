News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 09:03:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Kentucky: Wildcats' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Nick Richards leads Kentucky in rebounding and is one of four Wildcats averaging between 13-14 points.
Nick Richards leads Kentucky in rebounding and is one of four Wildcats averaging between 13-14 points. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The most anticipated game of the season is almost here. Arkansas welcomes No. 10 Kentucky to a sold out Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Before the 3 p.m. CT tip on the ESPN, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Wildcats.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Kentucky's Projected Starting Lineup

#0 - G Ashton Hagans - So., 6-3, 198

Stats: 33.2 min., 13.1 pts. (42.6 FG%, 81.4 FT%), 4.2 reb., 7.3 ast., 2.1 stl.

#3 - G Tyrese Maxey - Fr., 6-3, 198

Stats: 33.4 min., 13.9 pts. (42.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT%, 79.4 FT%), 4.1 reb., 3.0 ast.

#4 - F Nick Richards - Jr., 6-11, 247

Stats: 28.6 min., 13.1 pts. (67.7 FG%), 7.7 reb., 2.4 blk.

#12 - F Keion Brooks Jr. - Fr., 6-7, 205

Stats: 16.6 min., 5.3 pts. (42.7 FG%), 3.2 reb.

#23 - F EJ Montgomery - So., 6-10, 228

Stats: 23.8 min., 7.2 pts. (50.6 FG%), 5.7 reb., 1.0 blk.

Kentucky's Bench

#1 - F Nate Sestina - R-Sr., 6-9, 234

Stats: 23.9 min., 5.5 pts. (45.5 FG%, 38.7 3PT%, 81.5 FT%), 5.5 reb., 1.2 ast.

#2 - F Kahlil Whitney - Fr., 6-6, 210

Stats: 14.3 min., 3.7 pts. (37.1 FG%), 1.9 reb.

#5 - G Immanuel Quickley - So., 6-3, 188

Stats: 29.7 min., 13.7 pts. (43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 93.3 FT%), 3.8 reb., 1.9 ast.

Ranking Comparison - Kentucky | Arkansas

~NET: No. 38 | No. 23

~KenPom: No. 24 | No. 25

~ESPN BPI: No. 28 | No. 29

~Sagarin No. 17 | No. 28

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Kentucky Stat Comparison
Stat Kentucky Arkansas

Points/game

75.0 (t-101st)

74.6 (110th)

FG%

46.1% (66th)

44.5% (137th)

3PT%

32.1% (237th)

31.2% (278th)

FT%

76.8% (22nd)

75.2% (43rd)

Rebound margin

+5.56 (t-49th)

-4.31 (320th)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.18 (58th)

1.07 (113th)

Steals/game

5.31 (300th)

9.06 (23rd)

Blocks/game

5.00 (29th)

4.69 (t-39th)

Opp. points/game

63.7 (62nd)

61.4 (30th)

Opp. FG%

38.7% (34th)

39.3% (45th)

Opp. 3PT%

29.4% (45th)

22.8% (1st)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}