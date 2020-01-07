Scouting LSU: Tigers’ roster, rankings, stat comparison
Eric Musselman’s squad is already road tested thanks to three non-conference games outside of Arkansas, but the Razorbacks will play their first SEC road game of the season Wednesday night.
Before the 8 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
LSU’s Projected Starting Lineup
#0 - F Darius Days - So., 6-6, 240
Stats: 26.5 min., 12.7 pts. (52.5 FG%, 82.1 FT%), 8.0 reb., 1.3 ast.
#1 - G Javonte Smart - So., 6-4, 205
Stats: 31.5 min., 11.0 pts. (39.1 FG%, 79.3 FT%), 3.4 reb., 5.1 ast., 1.6 stl.
#2 - F Trendon Watford - Fr., 6-9, 235
Stats: 29.5 min., 12.8 pts. (49.2 FG%), 6.2 reb., 1.5 ast.
#4 - G Skylar Mays - Sr., 6-4, 205
Stats: 33.6 min., 15.9 pts. (52.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT%, 85.7 FT%), 4.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 2.2 stl.
#5 - F Emmitt Williams - So., 6-6, 230
Stats: 26.8 min., 13.5 pts. (64.2 FG%, 81.6 FT%), 7.1 reb., 1.2 ast., 1.4 blk., 1.1 stl.
LSU’s Bench
#10 - G James Bishop - Fr., 6-2, 190
Stats: 9.2 min., 3.4 pts. (46.4 FG%), 0.3 reb.
#11 - G Charles Manning Jr. - Jr., 6-5, 200
Stats: 24.4 min., 8.5 pts. (49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT%), 3.2 reb., 1.1 blk.
#14 - G Marlon Taylor - Sr., 6-6, 210
Stats: 17.3 min., 2.0 pts., 3.0 reb.
#15 - G Aundre Hyatt - Fr., 6-5, 225
Stats: 9.2 min., 1.8 pts., 1.8 reb.
Ranking Comparison - LSU | Arkansas
~NET: No. 31 | No. 24
~KenPom: No. 27 | No. 36
~ESPN BPI: No. 23 | No. 37
~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 31
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|LSU
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
80.8 (t-23rd)
|
74.3 (125th)
|
FG%
|
49.9% (7th)
|
44.4% (153rd)
|
3PT%
|
32.7% (202nd)
|
31.0% (274th)
|
FT%
|
75.7% (35th)
|
74.4% (60th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+6.15 (49th)
|
-2.77 (290th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.99 (177th)
|
0.98 (186th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.15 (128th)
|
9.62 (15th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.69 (t-41st)
|
4.92 (34th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
67.5 (151st)
|
59.8 (18th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
39.8% (76th)
|
39.1% (48th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
34.0% (231st)
|
22.3% (1st)