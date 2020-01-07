News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 15:59:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting LSU: Tigers’ roster, rankings, stat comparison

Skylar Mays is LSU’s leading scorer through 13 games
Skylar Mays is LSU’s leading scorer through 13 games (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Eric Musselman’s squad is already road tested thanks to three non-conference games outside of Arkansas, but the Razorbacks will play their first SEC road game of the season Wednesday night.

Before the 8 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

LSU’s Projected Starting Lineup

#0 - F Darius Days - So., 6-6, 240

Stats: 26.5 min., 12.7 pts. (52.5 FG%, 82.1 FT%), 8.0 reb., 1.3 ast.

#1 - G Javonte Smart - So., 6-4, 205

Stats: 31.5 min., 11.0 pts. (39.1 FG%, 79.3 FT%), 3.4 reb., 5.1 ast., 1.6 stl.

#2 - F Trendon Watford - Fr., 6-9, 235

Stats: 29.5 min., 12.8 pts. (49.2 FG%), 6.2 reb., 1.5 ast.

#4 - G Skylar Mays - Sr., 6-4, 205

Stats: 33.6 min., 15.9 pts. (52.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT%, 85.7 FT%), 4.7 reb., 2.9 ast., 2.2 stl.

#5 - F Emmitt Williams - So., 6-6, 230

Stats: 26.8 min., 13.5 pts. (64.2 FG%, 81.6 FT%), 7.1 reb., 1.2 ast., 1.4 blk., 1.1 stl.

LSU’s Bench

#10 - G James Bishop - Fr., 6-2, 190

Stats: 9.2 min., 3.4 pts. (46.4 FG%), 0.3 reb.

#11 - G Charles Manning Jr. - Jr., 6-5, 200

Stats: 24.4 min., 8.5 pts. (49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT%), 3.2 reb., 1.1 blk.

#14 - G Marlon Taylor - Sr., 6-6, 210

Stats: 17.3 min., 2.0 pts., 3.0 reb.

#15 - G Aundre Hyatt - Fr., 6-5, 225

Stats: 9.2 min., 1.8 pts., 1.8 reb.

Ranking Comparison - LSU | Arkansas

~NET: No. 31 | No. 24

~KenPom: No. 27 | No. 36

~ESPN BPI: No. 23 | No. 37

~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 31

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-LSU Stat Comparison
Stat LSU Arkansas

Points/game

80.8 (t-23rd)

74.3 (125th)

FG%

49.9% (7th)

44.4% (153rd)

3PT%

32.7% (202nd)

31.0% (274th)

FT%

75.7% (35th)

74.4% (60th)

Rebound margin

+6.15 (49th)

-2.77 (290th)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.99 (177th)

0.98 (186th)

Steals/game

7.15 (128th)

9.62 (15th)

Blocks/game

4.69 (t-41st)

4.92 (34th)

Opp. points/game

67.5 (151st)

59.8 (18th)

Opp. FG%

39.8% (76th)

39.1% (48th)

Opp. 3PT%

34.0% (231st)

22.3% (1st)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}