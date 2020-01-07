Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Eric Musselman’s squad is already road tested thanks to three non-conference games outside of Arkansas, but the Razorbacks will play their first SEC road game of the season Wednesday night.

Before the 8 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...