Scouting LSU: Tigers’ roster, rankings, stat comparison
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
With two games remaining, Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC) is trying to end the regular season on a high note and avoid one of the bottom four seeds at next week's SEC Tournament. It welcomes LSU (20-9, 11-5) to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.
Before the 6 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers, who beat the Razorbacks 79-77 on Jan. 8.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
LSU's Projected Starting Lineup
#0 - F Darius Days - So., 6-6, 240
Stats: 24.8 min., 11.7 pts. (48.4 FG%, 29.8 3PT%, 78.6 FT%), 7.2 reb.
#1 - G Javonte Smart - So., 6-4, 205
Stats: 34.3 min., 12.4 pts. (41.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 3.3 reb., 4.1 ast., 1.1 stl.
#2 - F Trendon Watford - Fr., 6-9, 235
Stats: 31.5 min., 13.6 pts. (48.8 FG%), 7.1 reb., 1.7 ast.
#4 - G Skylar Mays - Sr., 6-4, 205
Stats: 34.2 min., 16.2 pts. (49.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT%, 84.8 FT%), 5.0 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.9 stl.
#14 - G Marlon Taylor - Sr., 6-6, 210
Stats: 22.7 min., 4.7 pts. (32.4 FG%, 78.6 FT%), 3.9 reb.
LSU's Bench
#5 - F Emmitt Williams - So., 6-6, 230
Stats: 28.3 min., 13.4 pts. (55.3 FG%, 78.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.3 blk.
(NOTE: Has come off the bench in the last three games after making 24 straight starts.)
#11 - G Charles Manning Jr. - Jr., 6-5, 200
Stats: 22.6 min., 7.9 pts. (50.0 FG%), 2.5 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.1 blk.
#15 - G Aundre Hyatt - Fr., 6-5, 225
Stats: 11.1 min., 1.9 pts. (28.1 FG%), 2.1 reb.
Rankings Comparison - LSU | Arkansas
~NET: No. 32 | No. 47
~KenPom: No. 40 | No. 47
~ESPN BPI: No. 32 | No. 43
~Sagarin: No. 31 | No. 62
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|LSU
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
79.7 (16th)
|
74.9 (78th)
|
FG%
|
46.9% (33rd)
|
44.0% (163rd)
|
3PT%
|
31.7% (265th)
|
32.5% (219th)
|
FT%
|
76.9% (16th)
|
73.4% (91st)
|
Rebound margin
|
+6.45 (21st)
|
-6.76 (342nd)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.01 (165th)
|
1.01 (164th)
|
Steals/game
|
6.41 (171st)
|
8.21 (26th)
|
Blocks/game
|
3.97 (79th)
|
3.69 (106th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
72.7 (271st)
|
68.6 (155th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.3% (144th)
|
42.7% (169th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
35.3% (292nd)
|
26.2% (1st)