With two games remaining, Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC) is trying to end the regular season on a high note and avoid one of the bottom four seeds at next week's SEC Tournament. It welcomes LSU (20-9, 11-5) to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Before the 6 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers, who beat the Razorbacks 79-77 on Jan. 8.



Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...