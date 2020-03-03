News More News
Scouting LSU: Tigers’ roster, rankings, stat comparison

Skylar Mays is LSU's leading scorer. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

With two games remaining, Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC) is trying to end the regular season on a high note and avoid one of the bottom four seeds at next week's SEC Tournament. It welcomes LSU (20-9, 11-5) to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Before the 6 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers, who beat the Razorbacks 79-77 on Jan. 8.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

LSU's Projected Starting Lineup

#0 - F Darius Days - So., 6-6, 240

Stats: 24.8 min., 11.7 pts. (48.4 FG%, 29.8 3PT%, 78.6 FT%), 7.2 reb.

#1 - G Javonte Smart - So., 6-4, 205

Stats: 34.3 min., 12.4 pts. (41.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 3.3 reb., 4.1 ast., 1.1 stl.

#2 - F Trendon Watford - Fr., 6-9, 235

Stats: 31.5 min., 13.6 pts. (48.8 FG%), 7.1 reb., 1.7 ast.

#4 - G Skylar Mays - Sr., 6-4, 205

Stats: 34.2 min., 16.2 pts. (49.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT%, 84.8 FT%), 5.0 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.9 stl.

#14 - G Marlon Taylor - Sr., 6-6, 210

Stats: 22.7 min., 4.7 pts. (32.4 FG%, 78.6 FT%), 3.9 reb.

LSU's Bench

#5 - F Emmitt Williams - So., 6-6, 230

Stats: 28.3 min., 13.4 pts. (55.3 FG%, 78.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.3 blk.

(NOTE: Has come off the bench in the last three games after making 24 straight starts.)

#11 - G Charles Manning Jr. - Jr., 6-5, 200

Stats: 22.6 min., 7.9 pts. (50.0 FG%), 2.5 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.1 blk.

#15 - G Aundre Hyatt - Fr., 6-5, 225

Stats: 11.1 min., 1.9 pts. (28.1 FG%), 2.1 reb.

Rankings Comparison - LSU | Arkansas

~NET: No. 32 | No. 47

~KenPom: No. 40 | No. 47

~ESPN BPI: No. 32 | No. 43

~Sagarin: No. 31 | No. 62

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-LSU Stat Comparison
Stat LSU Arkansas

Points/game

79.7 (16th)

74.9 (78th)

FG%

46.9% (33rd)

44.0% (163rd)

3PT%

31.7% (265th)

32.5% (219th)

FT%

76.9% (16th)

73.4% (91st)

Rebound margin

+6.45 (21st)

-6.76 (342nd)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.01 (165th)

1.01 (164th)

Steals/game

6.41 (171st)

8.21 (26th)

Blocks/game

3.97 (79th)

3.69 (106th)

Opp. points/game

72.7 (271st)

68.6 (155th)

Opp. FG%

42.3% (144th)

42.7% (169th)

Opp. 3PT%

35.3% (292nd)

26.2% (1st)
