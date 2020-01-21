News More News
Scouting Mississippi State: Bulldogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry is the only player in the SEC averaging a double-double this season.
Mississippi State's Reggie Perry is the only player in the SEC averaging a double-double this season. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
Coming off a disappointing loss to Kentucky, Arkansas will hit the road again Wednesday night to face Mississippi State.

Before the 6 p.m. CT tip in Starkville, Miss., and televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Bulldogs.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Mississippi State's Projected Starting Lineup

#0 - G Nick Weatherspoon - Jr., 6-2, 185

Stats: 27.7 min., 13.3 pts. (42.9 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 2.9 reb., 3.6 ast., 1.3 stl.

#1 - F Reggie Perry - So., 6-10, 250

Stats: 29.3 min., 16.4 pts. (51.5 FG%), 10.1 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.1 blk., 1.2 stl.

#3 - G D.J. Stewart Jr. - R-Fr., 6-6, 205

Stats: 26.3 min., 7.4 pts. (47.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT%), 1.7 reb., 1.6 ast.

#12 - G Robert Woodard II - So., 6-7, 235

Stats: 32.9 min., 11.6 pts. (50.3 FG%, 51.3 3PT%), 7.6 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.1 blk., 1.5 stl.

#24 - F Abdul Ado - R-Jr., 6-11, 255

Stats: 27.4 min., 5.8 pts. (60.0 FG%), 6.9 reb., 1.9 blk.

Mississippi State's Bench

#5 - G Iverson Molinar - Fr., 6-3, 195

Stats: 20.1 min., 7.8 pts. (51.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT%, 76.3 FT%), 1.2 reb., 2.0 ast.

#22 - F KeyShawn Feazell - Jr., 6-8, 225

Stats: 14.2 min., 1.9 pts. (34.4 FG%), 2.4 reb.

#23 - G Tyson Carter - Sr., 6-4, 175

Stats: 30.7 min., 13.8 pts. (36.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT%, 84.6 FT%), 2.5 reb., 3.8 ast., 1.4 stl.

Ranking Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas

~NET: No. 57 | No. 32

~KenPom: No. 42 | No. 31

~ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 34

~Sagarin: No. 44 | No. 36

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Mississippi State Stat Comparison
Stat Miss. State Arkansas

Points/game

73.1 (132nd)

74.1 (111th)

FG%

46.8% (41st)

43.8% (172nd)

3PT%

33.0% (197th)

31.2% (277th)

FT%

71.8% (126th)

74.4% (65th)

Rebound margin

+8.35 (14th)

-5.12 (330th)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.97 (191st)

1.05 (120th)

Steals/game

6.41 (t-185th)

9.00 (t-22nd)

Blocks/game

5.35 (20th)

4.71 (t-35th)

Opp. points/game

64.6 (74th)

62.1 (36th)

Opp. FG%

41.0% (118th)

39.6% (49th)

Opp. 3PT%

31.2% (100th)

23.4% (1st)
