Scouting Mississippi State: Bulldogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison
Coming off a disappointing loss to Kentucky, Arkansas will hit the road again Wednesday night to face Mississippi State.
Before the 6 p.m. CT tip in Starkville, Miss., and televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Bulldogs.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Mississippi State's Projected Starting Lineup
#0 - G Nick Weatherspoon - Jr., 6-2, 185
Stats: 27.7 min., 13.3 pts. (42.9 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 2.9 reb., 3.6 ast., 1.3 stl.
#1 - F Reggie Perry - So., 6-10, 250
Stats: 29.3 min., 16.4 pts. (51.5 FG%), 10.1 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.1 blk., 1.2 stl.
#3 - G D.J. Stewart Jr. - R-Fr., 6-6, 205
Stats: 26.3 min., 7.4 pts. (47.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT%), 1.7 reb., 1.6 ast.
#12 - G Robert Woodard II - So., 6-7, 235
Stats: 32.9 min., 11.6 pts. (50.3 FG%, 51.3 3PT%), 7.6 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.1 blk., 1.5 stl.
#24 - F Abdul Ado - R-Jr., 6-11, 255
Stats: 27.4 min., 5.8 pts. (60.0 FG%), 6.9 reb., 1.9 blk.
Mississippi State's Bench
#5 - G Iverson Molinar - Fr., 6-3, 195
Stats: 20.1 min., 7.8 pts. (51.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT%, 76.3 FT%), 1.2 reb., 2.0 ast.
#22 - F KeyShawn Feazell - Jr., 6-8, 225
Stats: 14.2 min., 1.9 pts. (34.4 FG%), 2.4 reb.
#23 - G Tyson Carter - Sr., 6-4, 175
Stats: 30.7 min., 13.8 pts. (36.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT%, 84.6 FT%), 2.5 reb., 3.8 ast., 1.4 stl.
Ranking Comparison - Mississippi State | Arkansas
~NET: No. 57 | No. 32
~KenPom: No. 42 | No. 31
~ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 34
~Sagarin: No. 44 | No. 36
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Miss. State
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
73.1 (132nd)
|
74.1 (111th)
|
FG%
|
46.8% (41st)
|
43.8% (172nd)
|
3PT%
|
33.0% (197th)
|
31.2% (277th)
|
FT%
|
71.8% (126th)
|
74.4% (65th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+8.35 (14th)
|
-5.12 (330th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.97 (191st)
|
1.05 (120th)
|
Steals/game
|
6.41 (t-185th)
|
9.00 (t-22nd)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.35 (20th)
|
4.71 (t-35th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
64.6 (74th)
|
62.1 (36th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.0% (118th)
|
39.6% (49th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.2% (100th)
|
23.4% (1st)