Arkansas hits the road again Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri (10-12, 2-7 SEC). It's a big game for the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5), who are trying to get back to .500 in conference play.

Before the 2:30 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.



Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...