Scouting Missouri: Tigers' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Dru Smith is Missouri's leading scorer this season.
Dru Smith is Missouri's leading scorer this season. (Cassie Florido)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
Arkansas hits the road again Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri (10-12, 2-7 SEC). It's a big game for the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5), who are trying to get back to .500 in conference play.

Before the 2:30 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Missouri's Projected Starting Lineup

(NOTE: Missouri has started eight different players in seven different combinations this season. With the status of some players up in the air because of injuries, we are listing the five starters from the Tigers' last game.)

#1 - G Xavier Pinson - So., 6-2, 170

Stats: 21.2 min., 7.9 pts. (35.1 FG%, 79.4 FT%), 1.8 reb., 2.5 ast.

#4 - G Javon Pickett - So., 6-5, 220

Stats: 25.4 min., 7.2 pts. (41.6 FG%), 3.9 reb., 1.5 ast.

#12 - G Dru Smith - R-Jr., 6-3, 203

Stats: 31.1 min., 11.3 pts. (42.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT%, 91.1 FT%), 4.1 reb., 4.2 ast., 2.1 stl.

#14 - F Reed Nikko - Sr., 6-10, 240

Stats: 14.0 min., 3.8 pts. (58.8 FG%, 70.4 FT%), 3.0 reb.

#24 - F Kobe Brown - Fr., 6-7, 240

Stats: 18.0 min., 6.0 pts. (42.9 FG%), 3.2 reb., 1.2 stl.

Missouri's Bench

#0 - G Torrence Watson - So., 6-5, 205

Stats: 18.9 min., 5.5 pts. (28.9 FG%, 84.2 FT%), 1.5 reb.

#5 - F Mitchell Smith - R-Jr., 6-10, 221

Stats: 21.1 min., 4.9 pts. (31.4 FG%, 84.6 FT%), 4.7 reb.

#13 - G Mark Smith - Jr., 6-5, 220

Stats: 28.8 min., 10.9 pts. (39.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT%, 74.5 FT%), 4.3 reb.

Note: Missed the last two games with a back injury, but Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said he expects him to return to action Saturday

#23 - F Jeremiah Tilmon - Jr., 6-10, 260

Stats: 20.2 min., 8.5 pts. (61.4 FG%), 4.2 reb., 1.3 blk.

Note: Started the first 11 games of the season before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his left foot... Returned to action Tuesday, but came off the bench

Rankings Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas

~NET: No. 99 | No. 37

~KenPom: No. 122 | No. 34

~ESPN BPI: No. 102 | No. 37

~Sagarin: No. 113 | No. 40

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Missouri Stat Comparison
Stat Missouri Arkansas

Points/game

65.3 (314th)

74.7 (90th)

FG%

40.4% (320th)

44.4% (140th)

3PT%

30.5% (306th)

31.8% (264th)

FT%

77.4% (13th)

72.0% (122nd)

Rebound margin

-0.09 (t-195th)

-5.86 (340th)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.80 (313th)

1.03 (142nd)

Steals/game

7.23 (t-99th)

8.77 (18th)

Blocks/game

2.95 (t-199th)

4.18 (71st)

Opp. points/game

63.5 (t-38th)

65.3 (77th)

Opp. FG%

40.1% (53rd)

40.9% (83rd)

Opp. 3PT%

29.8% (42nd)

24.8% (1st)
