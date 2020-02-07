Scouting Missouri: Tigers' roster, rankings, stat comparison
Arkansas hits the road again Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri (10-12, 2-7 SEC). It's a big game for the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5), who are trying to get back to .500 in conference play.
Before the 2:30 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Tigers.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Missouri's Projected Starting Lineup
(NOTE: Missouri has started eight different players in seven different combinations this season. With the status of some players up in the air because of injuries, we are listing the five starters from the Tigers' last game.)
#1 - G Xavier Pinson - So., 6-2, 170
Stats: 21.2 min., 7.9 pts. (35.1 FG%, 79.4 FT%), 1.8 reb., 2.5 ast.
#4 - G Javon Pickett - So., 6-5, 220
Stats: 25.4 min., 7.2 pts. (41.6 FG%), 3.9 reb., 1.5 ast.
#12 - G Dru Smith - R-Jr., 6-3, 203
Stats: 31.1 min., 11.3 pts. (42.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT%, 91.1 FT%), 4.1 reb., 4.2 ast., 2.1 stl.
#14 - F Reed Nikko - Sr., 6-10, 240
Stats: 14.0 min., 3.8 pts. (58.8 FG%, 70.4 FT%), 3.0 reb.
#24 - F Kobe Brown - Fr., 6-7, 240
Stats: 18.0 min., 6.0 pts. (42.9 FG%), 3.2 reb., 1.2 stl.
Missouri's Bench
#0 - G Torrence Watson - So., 6-5, 205
Stats: 18.9 min., 5.5 pts. (28.9 FG%, 84.2 FT%), 1.5 reb.
#5 - F Mitchell Smith - R-Jr., 6-10, 221
Stats: 21.1 min., 4.9 pts. (31.4 FG%, 84.6 FT%), 4.7 reb.
#13 - G Mark Smith - Jr., 6-5, 220
Stats: 28.8 min., 10.9 pts. (39.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT%, 74.5 FT%), 4.3 reb.
Note: Missed the last two games with a back injury, but Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said he expects him to return to action Saturday
#23 - F Jeremiah Tilmon - Jr., 6-10, 260
Stats: 20.2 min., 8.5 pts. (61.4 FG%), 4.2 reb., 1.3 blk.
Note: Started the first 11 games of the season before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his left foot... Returned to action Tuesday, but came off the bench
Rankings Comparison - Missouri | Arkansas
~NET: No. 99 | No. 37
~KenPom: No. 122 | No. 34
~ESPN BPI: No. 102 | No. 37
~Sagarin: No. 113 | No. 40
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
65.3 (314th)
|
74.7 (90th)
|
FG%
|
40.4% (320th)
|
44.4% (140th)
|
3PT%
|
30.5% (306th)
|
31.8% (264th)
|
FT%
|
77.4% (13th)
|
72.0% (122nd)
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.09 (t-195th)
|
-5.86 (340th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.80 (313th)
|
1.03 (142nd)
|
Steals/game
|
7.23 (t-99th)
|
8.77 (18th)
|
Blocks/game
|
2.95 (t-199th)
|
4.18 (71st)
|
Opp. points/game
|
63.5 (t-38th)
|
65.3 (77th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
40.1% (53rd)
|
40.9% (83rd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
29.8% (42nd)
|
24.8% (1st)