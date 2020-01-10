News More News
Scouting Ole Miss: Rebels’ roster, rankings, stat comparison

Breein Tyree is one of the top scorers in the SEC.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

For just the second time this year, Eric Musselman's squad will have to bounce back from a loss when it takes on Ole Miss on Saturday.

Before the 5 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Rebels.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Ole Miss' Projected Starting Lineup

#0 - G/F Blake Hinson - So., 6-7, 229

Stats: 27.9 min., 10.8 pts. (47.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 1.3 ast.

#2 - G Devontae Shuler - Jr., 6-2, 190

Stats: 32.4 min., 10.9 pts. (40.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%), 4.3 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.6 stl.

#3 - F Khadim Sy - Jr., 6-10, 240

Stats: 21.6 min., 8.9 pts. (52.2 FG%), 4.9 reb.

#4 - G Breein Tyree - Sr., 6-2, 195

Stats: 31.1 min., 17.1 pts. (40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 74.6 FT%), 3.9 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.1 stl.

#5 - F KJ Buffen - So., 6-7, 225

Stats: 29.9 min., 9.6 pts. (51.0 FG%), 6.4 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.7 stl.

Ole Miss' Bench

#1 - G Austin Crowley - Fr., 6-5, 190

Stats: 15.6 min., 4.1 pts. (44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 1.6 reb., 1.6 ast.

#13 - G Bryce Williams - Jr., 6-2, 180

Stats: 12.8 min., 3.9 pts. (50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT%, 80.0 FT%)

#23 - F Sammy Hunter - Fr., 6-9, 228

Stats: 15.4 min., 3.4 pts. (42.5 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 1.8 reb.

Ranking Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas

~NET: No. 89 | No. 31

~KenPom: No. 101 | No. 33

~ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 36

~Sagarin: No. 93 | No. 30

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Ole Miss Stat Comparison
Stat Ole Miss Arkansas

Points/game

69.5 (232nd)

74.5 (113th)

FG%

43.7% (183rd)

44.4% (146th)

3PT%

32.8% (202nd)

31.1% (274th)

FT%

69.5% (189th)

75.7% (40th)

Rebound margin

+1.93 (138th)

-4.64 (245th)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.16 (70th)

0.99 (105th)

Steals/game

7.43 (110th)

9.50 (t-17th)

Blocks/game

2.71 (236th)

4.86 (36th)

Opp. points/game

65.2 (85th)

61.1 (29th)

Opp. FG%

42.8% (200th)

39.2% (48th)

Opp. 3PT%

28.8% (36th)

22.6% (1st)
