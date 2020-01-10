Scouting Ole Miss: Rebels’ roster, rankings, stat comparison
For just the second time this year, Eric Musselman's squad will have to bounce back from a loss when it takes on Ole Miss on Saturday.
Before the 5 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Rebels.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Ole Miss' Projected Starting Lineup
#0 - G/F Blake Hinson - So., 6-7, 229
Stats: 27.9 min., 10.8 pts. (47.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 1.3 ast.
#2 - G Devontae Shuler - Jr., 6-2, 190
Stats: 32.4 min., 10.9 pts. (40.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%), 4.3 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.6 stl.
#3 - F Khadim Sy - Jr., 6-10, 240
Stats: 21.6 min., 8.9 pts. (52.2 FG%), 4.9 reb.
#4 - G Breein Tyree - Sr., 6-2, 195
Stats: 31.1 min., 17.1 pts. (40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 74.6 FT%), 3.9 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
#5 - F KJ Buffen - So., 6-7, 225
Stats: 29.9 min., 9.6 pts. (51.0 FG%), 6.4 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.7 stl.
Ole Miss' Bench
#1 - G Austin Crowley - Fr., 6-5, 190
Stats: 15.6 min., 4.1 pts. (44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 1.6 reb., 1.6 ast.
#13 - G Bryce Williams - Jr., 6-2, 180
Stats: 12.8 min., 3.9 pts. (50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT%, 80.0 FT%)
#23 - F Sammy Hunter - Fr., 6-9, 228
Stats: 15.4 min., 3.4 pts. (42.5 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 1.8 reb.
Ranking Comparison - Ole Miss | Arkansas
~NET: No. 89 | No. 31
~KenPom: No. 101 | No. 33
~ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 36
~Sagarin: No. 93 | No. 30
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
69.5 (232nd)
|
74.5 (113th)
|
FG%
|
43.7% (183rd)
|
44.4% (146th)
|
3PT%
|
32.8% (202nd)
|
31.1% (274th)
|
FT%
|
69.5% (189th)
|
75.7% (40th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+1.93 (138th)
|
-4.64 (245th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.16 (70th)
|
0.99 (105th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.43 (110th)
|
9.50 (t-17th)
|
Blocks/game
|
2.71 (236th)
|
4.86 (36th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
65.2 (85th)
|
61.1 (29th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.8% (200th)
|
39.2% (48th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
28.8% (36th)
|
22.6% (1st)