HawgBeat - Scouting Report: 4-Star Arkansas wing target Johnathan Lawson

Johnathan Lawson is one of the few remaining targets on the Razorbacks’ recruiting board for the 2021 class. The 6-foot-6 Memphis native visited Arkansas before the pandemic, and is looking for a program that will showcase his talent.

Lawson released his top five schools on August 17, which included the Razorbacks, as well as Oregon, Alabama, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt.

At his size, Lawson looks to play the wing in college, and his skillset is typical of an Eric Musselman prospect: long, athletic, and can score at all three levels.