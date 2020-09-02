HawgBeat - Scouting Report: 4-Star Arkansas wing target Johnathan Lawson

Scouting Report: 4-Star Arkansas wing target Johnathan Lawson
Johnathan Lawson is one of the few remaining targets on the Razorbacks’ recruiting board for the 2021 class. The 6-foot-6 Memphis native visited Arkansas before the pandemic, and is looking for a program that will showcase his talent.
Lawson released his top five schools on August 17, which included the Razorbacks, as well as Oregon, Alabama, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt.
At his size, Lawson looks to play the wing in college, and his skillset is typical of an Eric Musselman prospect: long, athletic, and can score at all three levels.
On film, Lawson immediately stands out. He brings the ball down the court in high school and appears to be a capable ball handler. He demonstrates the ability to penetrate at a high level, though he does sometimes force the issue and is very reliant on his right hand. He has an adequate left hand.
Lawson does display a variety of moves and ways to finish inside: posting a smaller defender and finishing through them, posting and shooting a sky hook, with a standard drive to the bucket, and also with a soft shot resembling a floater from the block.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news