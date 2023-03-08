Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to rebound from three straight losses to end the regular season with a win over the Auburn Tigers (20-11, 10-8) in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The last, and only, time these two teams met this season, Auburn secured a 72-59 win over the Razorbacks back on Jan. 7 inside Neville Arena. That loss still remains one of the Hogs' worst of the season, as they missed 13 free throws, turned the ball over 14 times and still lost despite out-rebounding the Tigers by 13.

Auburn has plenty of talent on its roster, including guard Wendell Green Jr., who told reporters Tuesday that the Tigers don't like Arkansas. Green was the victim of being put on a poster on Davonte Davis' last second dunk from Arkansas' 80-76 upset of then-No. 1 Auburn last season.

Green scored a team-high 19 points during the Jan. 7 win over the Hogs and he said he was thinking about Davis' dunk on him last season during that game.

"I was thinking about that the whole time," Green said. "I couldn't wait to play that game. And now I get another chance to play against them — we get another chance to play against them. It's a lot that goes into it, but it should be fun."

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman mentioned Green along with other Tiger players that could go off on any given night.

"They have several players that can bust out for 20-plus games," Musselman said Tuesday. "Those guys in particular are Broome, Williams, Flanigan, Green and Johnson. Those four players. There's not a lot of teams in any league that have four guys that can have 20-plus games. All four of those guys on their roster are all capable of 20-plus nights.

"Green has deep range. He likes to take big shots with the game on the line. He can dribble-drive as well. That's what makes him a tough cover."

Here's a closer look into Auburn's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Thursday's game, which is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network: