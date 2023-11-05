The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks will tip off for the first time this season against the Alcorn State Braves inside Bud Walton Arena on Monday night.

Led by fourth-year head coach Landon Bussie, the Braves finished the 2022-23 season with an 18-14 (15-3 SWAC) record that included an upset win over Wichita State. In two games against SEC opponents, Alcorn State lost 73-58 to Ole Miss and 94-40 to Tennessee.

Heading into the upcoming season, the Braves were selected to finish third in the SWAC by the league's media, and even earned two first-place votes. Alcorn State had one player selected to a Preseason squad in forward Jeremiah Kendall, who was placed on the All-SWAC First Team.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Alcorn State on Wednesday.

"Yeah, when you look at Alcorn State, two-time SWAC champs," Musselman said. "They have a returning point guard in No. 2 (Byron) Joshua - great quickness with the ball, high steal player, ability to make three-point shots. And then they have some really good shooters. No. 10 (Jeremiah) Gambrell took 10 threes in their exhibition game the other day. (Roderick) Jones, No. 4, and (Jalen) Hawkins, No. 3, those guys can shoot the ball.

"(Dekedran) Thorn is a returner who did not play in their exhibition game the other day, No. 12, who is one of the SWAC's best three-point shooters. They have some experience and some new players, as well. They're well-coached. They play at a certain pace. They try to dictate the tempo of the game, as well."

Here's a closer look into Alcorn State's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Monday's game, which is set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus: