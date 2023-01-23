Arkansas (13-6, 2-5) will be looking for revenge on the LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6) on Tuesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena.

The last time the two teams met was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when the Tigers took down the Hogs, 60-57, in the SEC opener on Dec. 28. Since then, both squads have combined for 10 losses, and LSU hasn't won a single game.

While Arkansas will be trying to build off Saturday's win over Ole Miss, the Tigers are in desperate search of a victory. Since beating the Razorbacks in December, LSU is averaging 59 points per game, while its opponents have averaged just under 77 points per game.

The Tigers' starting point guard Justice Hill has missed the last two games for personal reasons, and his status for Tuesday's matchup is unknown. His absence has put his coach Matt McMahon at a disadvantage as he tries to figure out rotations, something Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has become familiar with as his two best players — Trevon Brazile (ACL) and Nick Smith Jr. (knee) — have each missed significant time.

"Without TB and without Nick Smith, other guys have gotten opportunities minutes-wise, and I'm sure- I mean, LSU's coaching staff, I think, has done an incredible job all season long," Musselman said Saturday. "Their non-conference, their coaching staff figured things out pretty quickly. And they'll make adjustments based on who they have just like we're trying to do with who's available for us."

Arkansas struggled to score the ball during the Dec. 28 game in Baton Rouge, as it was the first road SEC game for a lot of the team's roster. Musselman said this time around is a completely different scenario.

"As we all know, on Tuesday night, that game is going to have its own theme," Musselman said. "It's going to have its own identity. The game in Baton Rouge has nothing to do with how the next game unfolds from a style standpoint. Rosters are different, rotations are slightly different."

One thing is clear, the Arkansas players are taking this one personal after the way the last game against the Tigers went.

"They kind of bullied us and tried to punk us that game," freshman Jordan Walsh said. "We were just kind of on the road, people were nervous. We weren’t ready. We weren’t locked in. But now that it's home and now that we know what’s up, it should be a different story."

Here's a closer look into LSU's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Tuesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2: