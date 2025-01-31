Scouting Report: Arkansas at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) are preparing for a long-awaited matchup against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Led by first-year head coach Mark Pope, the Wildcats are off to an interesting start in SEC play in the 2024-25 season. Kentucky owns wins over teams such as Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and most recently Tennessee, but has also lost to Georgia, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

"They’re good," Arkansas coach John Calipari said Thursday. "(Pope has) got them playing in a way they gotta play to win. They play hard. They shoot 3s. They spread the court. He’s got them playing good. They’re playing in a confident way, so he’s done a good job with them."

Calipari's return to Lexington is the obvious storyline for this rivalry game, as the Hall of Famer led Kentucky to four Final Fours and one National Championship in a 15 year span. Though Calipari said he expects boos from fans, it won't change the history of what he accomplished with the Wildcats.

"(The fans) all remember what went on and where it started and how we got it going in that span of time," Calipari said. "It could be matched, but you're going to have to really do some stuff. And I'm not just talking to Kentucky, I'm talking anywhere. And so, yeah, however that is, believe me, my focus is going to be on my team to give us the best chance to be able to play that game, compete at a high level, and be there at the end where you have a chance.”

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Kentucky's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineup for the Wildcats and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN: