Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) is coming off the back of its fifth conference blowout loss against Ole Miss and has to quickly turn things around as the Hogs are set to face off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 14-4 (4-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

For the first time in program history, ESPN's College GameDay is also slated to travel to Fayetteville for the matchup. The show — previewing all the day's action and discussing the biggest storylines in college basketball — will be live from 10-11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.

Led by 15th-year head coach John Calipari, the Wildcats are coming off a 79-62 upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kentucky has already defeated programs like Florida, North Carolina and Miami this season.

With guard Tramon Mark dealing with migraines and forward Trevon Brazile managing knee problems, the Razorbacks could be shorthanded against the Wildcats this weekend.

"He (Brazile) didn’t practice the other day," head coach Eric Musselman said on Wednesday. "His knee has been bothering him for about three days of practice and he just couldn’t go in the second half. Obviously Mark has not practiced since our last game."

Leading the Wildcats is senior guard Antonio Reeves. The 6-foot-6, 196-pound Illinois native is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.6% from three.

KenPom ranks Kentucky 20th overall nationally and the Wildcats are also 4th in offensive efficiency through 18 games.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Kentucky's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineup for the Wildcats and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tipoff at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN: