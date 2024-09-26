Arkansas boasts a 3-1 overall record after beginning Southeastern Conference play with a victory over the Auburn Tigers last weekend, and now the Razorbacks are set to head down to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday.

It'll be the final meeting in Arlington before the Southwest Classic rivalry shifts to on-campus games. In the overall series, Arkansas leads with an overall record of 42-35-3. Over the last 12 years, the Aggies have brought 11 victories and just one loss back to College Station, though.

Arkansas’ last victory during the 12-year period came in 2021 with an impressive 20-10 victory. Former quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including one to receiver Treylon Burks, who also had 167 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Texas A&M has a new head coach with Mike Elko leading the charge. The last time Elko was in Aggieland was as a defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher from 2018-2021. Elko took on his most recent role as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils for two seasons before landing back in Texas.

A lot of position changes have occurred for the Aggies this season including a quarterback change. Conner Weigman was the original starter for Texas A&M going into Week 1, but a shoulder injury to Weigman gave redshirt freshman Marcel Reed his moment to shine when he started the 33-20 win at the Florida Gators on Sept. 14. Reed has now contributed to A&M’s last two wins with four total touchdowns, 174 yards rushing and 351 passing yards over that span.

Kickoff is set in AT&T Stadium for 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Below is what I’ve noticed from this young A&M team and what to expect come game time, including my score prediction.