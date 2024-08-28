To open up the 2024 football season, Arkansas is traveling to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday.

The last time the Razorbacks took on UAPB was also at War Memorial Stadium in October 2021, when former standout wide receiver Treylon Burks had two receiving touchdowns in a 45-3 win for the Hogs. All 45 points were scored in the first half and the starters were out of the game by the second half. Arkansas has not played UAPB since their strong 2021 season, which resulted in a 9-4 overall record.

This year is a new roster with a lot of fresh faces for the Razorbacks, including Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green, who is set to make his first start in Red and White with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling the plays.

"I’m just taking everything in," Green said Tuesday. "We just had meeting with Petrino and like this is going to be your first game, your first play. We already got our first play and what we’re going to do. He’s like, ‘This is gonna be your first play as a Hog.’ I’m just going to take everything in. I’ve heard a lot about it. I’ve heard positive things and a passionate fan base so I’m just excited for that first kickoff and hearing the calling of the Hogs."

Below is a preview of what to expect from the Golden Lions in Thursday’s game, which will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and be broadcasted on ESPNU.