Scouting Report: Hogs set to face country's No. 1 defense again

It is not a stretch to say that through four weeks, No. 2 Georgia has looked like the best team in college football.

The Bulldogs lead the nation in total defense and have hardly broken a sweat during their 4-0 start, beating opponents by an average of 38.8 points.

After taking a 35-0 lead in the first quarter, Georgia manhandled Vanderbilt 62-0 last week to bump up to No. 1 in scoring defense. That means for the second week in a row, Arkansas will be facing the country’s top defense.

“They have so much talent on the D-line - certainly big and physical,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “You go back to linebacker and they have Quay Walker and (Nakobe) Dean, and they can run. They've recruited really well there, so they're going to have depth.”

The Georgia starters have not been challenged since they squeaked out a 10-3 win over Clemson in Week 1. Dean racked up five tackles and two sacks in his best outing so far against the Tigers, and he said he is ready for the Hogs this week.

“This is the kind of game that we here at Georgia look for, a game that we can be physical,” Dean said. “We pride ourselves on our toughness and physicality. I am sure everyone on the team is excited for the game as I am.”