Scouting Report: Longhorns led by Heisman contender Robinson

Arkansas had plenty of first-half mishaps before pulling away for a 38-17 victory over Rice last Saturday. When No. 15 Texas comes to town this weekend, it likely won't have the luxury of a slow start.

The hype around this matchup has been voiced since the day the game was scheduled, and most Razorback fans truly believe their team will win. Of course Arkansas has a fighting chance, but the Longhorns are not overlooking Arkansas by any means.

“We believe in our routine, regardless of our opponent,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I appreciate the rivalry and I love what it all entails. But, on the flip side of that, from a preparation standpoint we just go right in. Quite frankly, every opponent is a faceless opponent.”

Year in and year out, Texas is able to recruit top-tier talent. This year is no different, as the Longhorns boast a roster filled with elite talent.