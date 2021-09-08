Scouting Report: Longhorns led by Heisman contender Robinson
Arkansas had plenty of first-half mishaps before pulling away for a 38-17 victory over Rice last Saturday. When No. 15 Texas comes to town this weekend, it likely won't have the luxury of a slow start.
The hype around this matchup has been voiced since the day the game was scheduled, and most Razorback fans truly believe their team will win. Of course Arkansas has a fighting chance, but the Longhorns are not overlooking Arkansas by any means.
“We believe in our routine, regardless of our opponent,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I appreciate the rivalry and I love what it all entails. But, on the flip side of that, from a preparation standpoint we just go right in. Quite frankly, every opponent is a faceless opponent.”
Year in and year out, Texas is able to recruit top-tier talent. This year is no different, as the Longhorns boast a roster filled with elite talent.
Defense
Juniors Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn will plug the gap at defensive tackle for the Longhorns. Coburn is a former four-star recruit and checks in at 346 pounds, while Ojomo stands at 6-foot-3. Neither tackle is known for reaching opposing quarterbacks, but both are dominant in run defense.
Graduate transfer Ray Thornton from LSU starts at defensive end. He recorded four tackles and a sack in the Week 1 win over Louisiana. Senior Jacoby Jones will line up opposite Thornton. He made four stops and had a nice tackle for loss last weekend.
Texas will trot out a very talented trio of linebackers in senior DeMarvion Overshown and juniors Luke Brockermeyer and Ovie Oghoufo.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news