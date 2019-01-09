As junior season tape rolls in from some of the Razorbacks' top 2020 targets, HawgBeat will be breaking them down:

Chandler Morris is getting attention not just because he is the coach’s son, but because he is a very solid QB prospect. Good touch on his throws and is the fastest of these 4 QB’s. His tape reminds me a lot of John Stephen Jones, except he is just a bit better with his touch throws and is faster, it seems. Comes with a built-in knowledge of his father’s offensive philosophies and likely his playbook too. Like him a lot, saw both him and Criswell in camp and they were clearly the best prospects there on the offensive side of the ball. Watching him on tape makes me even more confident that he can succeed at the next level. Throws receivers open, makes great plays with his legs, seems to have plus-accuracy. Do not sleep on him just because he is the coach’s kid. Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, and Kansas have already offered, and that list will only continue to grow.

Haynes King makes good throws on the run, has a high level of mobility allowing him to escape pressure and improvise to make something out of nothing.Tall, long, fluid strides. Smooth, easy runner. Throws into coverage often and gets away with it on tape, that will not last forever. Needs to work on smoothing out his throwing motion just a bit, throws well but has room to improve with motion and especially footwork. Some things are for sure with him, though; has got a rocket for an arm, and has great mobility, so the tools are there just need refining.

Shane Illingworth is already a physical presence in the pocket, much like King but appears even bigger. Will put on weight and inevitably add even more arm strength. Shows great touch and ability to occasionally throw people open. Has tools that flash on tape excellently. Stands in the pocket and delivers strikes. Not particularly a dual threat, but could become one. Plays very similarly to King, big arm with mobility, but doesn't run as much. Would like him to develop that a bit, otherwise he will be much more of a pocket passer than a dual threat.