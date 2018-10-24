Scouting Report: New Arkansas 3-star DT Commit Taurean Carter
The Razorbacks got a really good one out of Texas Wednesday night. Mansfield Legacy High School defensive tackle Taurean Carter has moved from an aggressive edge rusher at defensive end to an even more aggressive interior rusher through his high school career. He teams up with fellow commit Enoch Jackson and the tandem are very hard to stop. Legacy has taken a step backwards this season, facing the adversity of losing their best player for the season, 4-star safety (and quarterback) Jalen Catalon, but the team looks to Carter and Jackson for leadership.
