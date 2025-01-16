How Arkansas addressed tight end position in transfer portal

Texas A&M transfer TE Jaden Platt signed with Arkansas this offseason. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas' tight end unit was surprisingly underwhelming during the 2024 season, but the position will look much different after an offseason of departures and additions. One of Arkansas' toughest transfer losses after the regular season was tight end Luke Hasz, a former four-star whose high ceiling was never consistently met in Fayetteville, whether due to injury, scheme or otherwise. The Oklahoma native took his talents to Ole Miss. Joining Hasz in the portal were tight ends Ty Washington and Var'Keyes Gumms, though both players were removed from the team in October due to a violation of team rules. Washington ended up at Notre Dame, while Gumms committed to UNLV.

Returning for Arkansas is 6-foot-6, 265-pound redshirt senior tight end Andreas Paaske, who caught three passes for 19 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Redshirt sophomore tight end Maddox Lassiter was also placed on scholarship, though he's used primarily as a blocker in the offense. The lone incoming freshman tight end, 6-foot-7, 240-pound three-star Gavin Garretson, is a solid addition with an ideal frame, but the Razorbacks had to add some difference makers to the position this offseason through the transfer portal.

Arkansas Tight End Production Not Returning 2024 Stats Transferring In 2024 Stats Luke Hasz 26 REC, 324 YDS, 4 TD Jaden Platt N/A Ty Washington 2 REC, 25 YDS, TD Rohan Jones 30 REC, 470 YDS, 9 TD Var'Keyes Gumms 1 REC Jeremiah Beck 37 REC, 366 YDS, 4 TD

The first tight end signee of the offseason, Arkansas used Bobby Petrino's connection to Jaden Platt (6-foot-5, 260-pounds) from their time spent together at Texas A&M to get the former 2023 four-star to campus. Platt played just seven snaps in 2024, but notched 17 snaps and a receiving touchdown as a freshman in 2023. Out of high school, Platt earned offers from teams like Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and others.

A member of the FCS Championship runner-up Montana State Bobcats, Rohan Jones (6-foot-3, 235-pounds) was named an honorable mention AP FCS All-American after a nine-touchdown 2024 campaign. Against North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game, Jones made three grabs for 19 yards and a score. Before his time at Montana State, Jones played two seasons with the Maine Bears (2022-23). There, he totaled 31 catches for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones earned multiple offers shortly after entering the transfer portal, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA, Wake Forest and Houston.