Published Oct 28, 2024
Two tight ends no longer with Razorbacks
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday that tight ends Tyrus Washington and Var'keyes Gumms are no longer with the team. Pittman said it was a violation of team rules for both, and neither will be returning to the program.

Washington is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound redshirt sophomore out of Leesburg, Georgia, who caught just two passes for 25 yards and one score this season. The one touchdown was a 23-yarder in the season-opener against UAPB and the only other catch came Sept. 21 at Auburn.

During the 2023 season, Washington started three games and played in nine with 11 catches, 170 yards and two touchdown catches before a season-ending shoulder injury ended his campaign during a Nov. 4, 2023, win at Florida.

A former transfer from North Texas, Gumms has already been removed from the team's online roster, as has Washington. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder had just one catch for no yards all year, which came in the Oct. 5 win over Tennessee.

Gumms was a Conference USA All-Freshman performer in 2022 at North Texas. He caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman that season, but he caught just four passes during his time with the Hogs, three of which came in the 2023 season.

"They’re not on the team," Pittman said. "There was no suspension. They’re not on the team."

Arkansas had two tight ends catch a pair of touchdowns each Saturday in Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske during the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest regarding Arkansas' football roster.

