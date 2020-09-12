Offensively, Alexander’s game will translate right away to the college level. There are very few negative aspects of his game on that side of the ball, but still plenty of room to improve.

For starters, Alexander is a very good ball-handler. He demonstrated great speed with the ball and is able to change direction at a high level. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game, though, is his ability to create space, both with and without the bounce.

One of the most important abilities a scorer needs in major college basketball and in the NBA is the ability to use his body to create space. Arkansas fans can look at Joe Johnson’s NBA career for a familiar example of what it means to use the body to create space. Alexander shows flashes of that ability with the body, scoring easily off a jumpshot after a hard jab. For the most part, though, he creates off the bounce with a step-back or a standard pull-up jumper.