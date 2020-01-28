News More News
Scouting South Carolina: Gamecocks' roster, rankings, stat comparison

AJ Lawson is South Carolina's leading scorer.
AJ Lawson is South Carolina's leading scorer. (South Carolina Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

With non-conference play completely behind it, Arkansas (15-4, 3-3 SEC) returns to SEC action for the rest of the regular season, beginning with a home matchup against South Carolina (11-8, 3-3).

Before the 7:30 p.m. CT tip Wednesday, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Gamecocks.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

South Carolina's Projected Starting Lineup

#00 - G AJ Lawson - So., 6-6, 178

Stats: 27.7 min., 13.7 pts. (40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 75.6 FT%), 3.1 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.1 stl.

#5 - G Jermaine Couisnard - R-Fr., 6-4, 211

Stats: 23.8 min., 10.7 pts. (40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%), 2.9 reb., 2.6 ast.

#10 - F Justin Minaya - R-So., 6-6, 215

Stats: 30.6 min., 8.1 pts. (40.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT%), 6.3 reb., 2.3 ast.

#21 - F Maik Kotsar - Sr., 6-11, 270

Stats: 29.2 min., 9.2 pts. (49.4 FG%), 6.2 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.4 stl.

#24 - F Keyshawn Bryant - So., 6-5, 197

Stats: 20.5 min., 8.2 pts. (44.0 FG%), 2.8 reb., 1.4 ast.

South Carolina's Bench

#1 - G TJ Moss - R-Fr., 6-4, 195

Stats: 14.1 min., 2.8 pts. (28.4 FG%, 22.6 3PT%), 1.2 reb., 1.8 ast.

#20 - F Alanzo Frink - So., 6-7, 260

Stats: 14.0 min., 5.6 pts. (58.2 FG%), 3.8 reb.

#52 - G Jair Bolden - R-Jr., 6-3, 215

Stats: 23.4 min., 9.9 pts. (43.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT%), 3.0 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.0 stl.

Rankings Comparison - South Carolina | Arkansas

~NET: No. 89 | No. 28

~KenPom: No. 91 | No. 29

~ESPN BPI: No. 100 | No. 34

~Sagarin: No. 75 | No. 33

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-South Carolina Stat Comparison
Stat South Carolina Arkansas

Points/game

70.8 (t-197th)

74.1 (111th)

FG%

43.6% (192nd)

44.5% (134th)

3PT%

31.1% (287th)

31.4% (277th)

FT%

61.2% (344th)

73.7% (79th)

Rebound margin

+3.16 (101st)

-5.53 (t-336th)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.05 (127th)

1.08 (106th)

Steals/game

7.68 (t-78th)

8.58 (28th)

Blocks/game

4.21 (69th)

4.58 (t-45th)

Opp. points/game

66.7 (114th)

63.2 (42nd)

Opp. FG%

38.6% (26th)

40.0% (53rd)

Opp. 3PT%

29.8% (39th)

24.3% (1st)
