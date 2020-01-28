Scouting South Carolina: Gamecocks' roster, rankings, stat comparison
With non-conference play completely behind it, Arkansas (15-4, 3-3 SEC) returns to SEC action for the rest of the regular season, beginning with a home matchup against South Carolina (11-8, 3-3).
Before the 7:30 p.m. CT tip Wednesday, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Gamecocks.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
South Carolina's Projected Starting Lineup
#00 - G AJ Lawson - So., 6-6, 178
Stats: 27.7 min., 13.7 pts. (40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 75.6 FT%), 3.1 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
#5 - G Jermaine Couisnard - R-Fr., 6-4, 211
Stats: 23.8 min., 10.7 pts. (40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%), 2.9 reb., 2.6 ast.
#10 - F Justin Minaya - R-So., 6-6, 215
Stats: 30.6 min., 8.1 pts. (40.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT%), 6.3 reb., 2.3 ast.
#21 - F Maik Kotsar - Sr., 6-11, 270
Stats: 29.2 min., 9.2 pts. (49.4 FG%), 6.2 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.4 stl.
#24 - F Keyshawn Bryant - So., 6-5, 197
Stats: 20.5 min., 8.2 pts. (44.0 FG%), 2.8 reb., 1.4 ast.
South Carolina's Bench
#1 - G TJ Moss - R-Fr., 6-4, 195
Stats: 14.1 min., 2.8 pts. (28.4 FG%, 22.6 3PT%), 1.2 reb., 1.8 ast.
#20 - F Alanzo Frink - So., 6-7, 260
Stats: 14.0 min., 5.6 pts. (58.2 FG%), 3.8 reb.
#52 - G Jair Bolden - R-Jr., 6-3, 215
Stats: 23.4 min., 9.9 pts. (43.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT%), 3.0 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.0 stl.
Rankings Comparison - South Carolina | Arkansas
~NET: No. 89 | No. 28
~KenPom: No. 91 | No. 29
~ESPN BPI: No. 100 | No. 34
~Sagarin: No. 75 | No. 33
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|South Carolina
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
70.8 (t-197th)
|
74.1 (111th)
|
FG%
|
43.6% (192nd)
|
44.5% (134th)
|
3PT%
|
31.1% (287th)
|
31.4% (277th)
|
FT%
|
61.2% (344th)
|
73.7% (79th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+3.16 (101st)
|
-5.53 (t-336th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.05 (127th)
|
1.08 (106th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.68 (t-78th)
|
8.58 (28th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.21 (69th)
|
4.58 (t-45th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
66.7 (114th)
|
63.2 (42nd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
38.6% (26th)
|
40.0% (53rd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
29.8% (39th)
|
24.3% (1st)