After a 56-13 victory over Western Carolina in Week 1, the Razorbacks will look to do much of the same against a Kent State team that has a first-year head coach and zero returning starters on offense.
Arkansas will welcome the Golden Flashes to Reynolds Razorback Stadium after they were dismantled by Central Florida on Saturday, 56-6. Here's a in-depth look at strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball for Kent State, keys to the game and a prediction.
Kent State: The Rundown
Record: 0-1
Last Week: UCF 56, Kent State 6
Head coach: Kenni Burns (first season)
OC: Matt Johnson (first season as OC, 5th at Kent State)
Offensive Scheme: “Flash Fast” (fast tempo, heavy RPO)
DC: Dave Duggan
Defensive Scheme: 4-3
Tale of the tape from Week 1
Week 1 was not a week to remember for the Flashes, who were blitzed from the opening kick against UCF.
Down 14-3 after one quarter, 28-3 at half and 56-6 at the end of the game, the Golden Flashes were dominated in every segment of the game.
Growing pains were to be expected for the Flashes, given it was their first game under new coach Kenni Burns, especially on offense, given they returned 0 starters from their 2022 offense. A trip to Fayetteville was probably not what the doctor ordered.
