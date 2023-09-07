Week 1 was not a week to remember for the Flashes, who were blitzed from the opening kick against UCF.

Down 14-3 after one quarter, 28-3 at half and 56-6 at the end of the game, the Golden Flashes were dominated in every segment of the game.

Growing pains were to be expected for the Flashes, given it was their first game under new coach Kenni Burns, especially on offense, given they returned 0 starters from their 2022 offense. A trip to Fayetteville was probably not what the doctor ordered.