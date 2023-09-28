After a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, Arkansas shifts its focus to the annual Southwest Classic against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas went into last year's match up with the Aggies boasting a 3-0 record and a No. 10 ranking before losing 23-21 in heartbreaking fashion.

The Razorbacks were up 14-0, and had second and goal at the Aggies' 3-yard line before a KJ Jefferson leap for the goal line resulted in a fumble and a Texas A&M scoop and score that helped turn the tides of the game away from Arkansas.

This year many of the same faces return for both sides in what should be an exciting game. Here is a preview of what to expect from the Aggies in Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and be broadcast on the SEC Network.